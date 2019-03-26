Twitterati Blames NASA For Gender Bias After Its First All-Women Spacewalk Gets Canceled
- IWB Post
- March 26, 2019
US space agency NASA had recently scrapped a planned historic spacewalk by two women astronauts- Anne C McClain and Christina H Koch- as there was a lack of available spacesuits that would fit them. Both would need a medium-size torso component but only one is readily available at the International Space Station.
It would have been the first all-woman spacewalk as till now 214 spacewalks since 1998 saw only all-male or mixed male-female teams. Since the spacewalk was canceled, Twitter has been divided over this issue with some blaming NASA of having a gender bias.
Erin Blakemore on Twitter
NASA just canceled the first all-female spacewalk because it won’t have enough suits that fit women astronauts ready in time. I guess sexism really can transcend the Earthly plane. https://t.co/vmAXI1KUDl
Keith Bradsher on Twitter
Incredible: NASA has to cancel its first spacewalk by 2 women after realizing it only has 1 spacesuit in their size. Yet there have been plenty of spacewalks over the years by 2 men. https://t.co/KXaj2JwkUE
Sarah Cercone Heavey on Twitter
@thehill You are NASA; you brought Apollo 13 home after building a solution (“the mailbox”) in a random box of stuff. How is this possible???
CapnSasquatch on Twitter
@thehill Because females walking in space was not on your list of priorities? We give you HOW MUCH MONEY?, and you can’t get THIS right?
Bipartisan “My GOP mom regrets voting for Trump” B on Twitter
@thehill This sums up every woman’s frustration with the world and being constantly told everything is equal but really women are expected to fit into men’s reality and if that reality doesn’t fit *nasa shoulder shrug*
