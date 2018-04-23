Twitter Revisits Grannies’ Recipes And Boards The Train Of Nostalgia On Achaar Day

Nothing invokes childhood nostalgia as vividly as a hearty achaar from our family kitchens. I dare you to challenge that thought!

Achaars have the superpower to almost instantly uplift the most boring of the meals. I bet all of us have achaar stories infused with hearty traditional flavors of our native places and love with which our grandmoms or moms have always made them.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to you that owing to their popularity in the country and the love they receive we finally have an official Achaar Day, going strong for the second consecutive year now.

Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal who conceived the idea of Indian Food Observance Days would have never thought that the Aam Achaar Day that was observed on April 22 last year would end up being such a big hit. To her surprise, a hashtag assessment revealed that #AamAchaarDay had reached out to 4,75,000 people on Twitter and had further got 8 lakh impressions on Facebook.

The Economic Times reported last year how Ghildiyal received an overwhelming response along with some treasured stories from the memory boxes of people from all walks of life. “On social media, they were telling stories, reliving memories, sharing pictures and documenting old recipes,” shared Ghildiyal.

The Achaar Day this year is even bigger as it is not being restricted to just aam ka achaar. The results? Well, they are downright lip-smacking, to say the least. Celebrity food blogger Kalyan Karmakar of The Finely Chopped joined the sweet-sour nostalgia of Achaar Day as he posted a heartfelt message in recognition of the Achaar Day yesterday.

He wrote, “My post for #AchaarDay, which is being celebrated today, has stories from my granny’s kitchen in Kolkata. ‬I don’t have pictures of the pickle that she used to make and you will realise why I when you read my latest blog post. ‪This is a picture of me cooking with her last month in the kitchen where she once made her aachars.‬”

He even taught us the correct way to pronounce the word in Bengali. He wrote: “Yes, we pronounce it as aachar and not achaar in Bengali.”

Here is his tweet:

Kalyan Karmakar on Twitter My post for #AchaarDay has stories from my granny’s kitchen. I don’t have pictures of the pickle and you will realise why I don’t when you read it. This is a picture of me cooking with her last month in the kitchen where she once made her aachars. https://t.co/c3nOHy1B9L

Kalyan celebrated the day with full gusto and this is evident from the fact that he even wrote a separate blog dedicated to pickles that his grandmother used to make. “The sweetest of memories are to be found in the pickle jars in your grandma’s kitchen,” wrote Kalyan in his blog post and we can’t agree more.

Kalyan, however, wasn’t the only one to exhibit an almost mad devotion for achaars as a lot of people on Twitter also boarded the train of nostalgia. People shared stories as warm and heady as the smell of achaar that invades the nostrils as soon as we open the lid of the container. Just like Kalyan, people joined in to share how their dadis and nanis have handed over to them priceless legacies in the form of all the achaar recipes.

Here are some of our favorite posts:

Vernika Awal on Twitter A pickle which is close to my heart – khatta meetha nimbu achaar. Made by Daadi seventeen years ago, months before she passed away. This pickle has medicinal value which increases as it ages. A bite of love & embrace from Daadi who we lost years ago. This is special.

Gurprriet Siingh on Twitter When our daughter was born, my wife, @herbsnspices1 made a traditional lemon pickle, which we will serve at her wedding. That pickle is now 20 years old & absolutely delectable. Today is #Achaarday … What are your achaar memories? Thx @RushinaMG for celebrating it!

seemashiju on Twitter @RushinaMG Happy #AchaarDay .Here are my favourite Achaars. Mango,Bharwa Mirchi,Carrot and Green Chilles & Beetroot.Achaars aromas is divine .When my Grand Mother used to make achaars the entire home used to be full of Achaar aroma .Today, when I cook it reminds me of my childhood days.😊

Megha Shrimali on Twitter @RushinaMG My Nani used to make Heeng ka Achaar, my favorite ever. Summer vacations were spent eating Mathari and that Achaar fond memories! I miss her. Ma makes it now #AchaarDay @AmmaKiRasoi #AmmaKiRasoi

The Super Chatori on Twitter Celebrating #AchaarDay today.Did my share of contribution by making this super easy Sindhi Achaar which is called”Paaariyan Waari Khatairn” Also,sharing some nostalgic stories in my blog. Link: https://t.co/n7zvcunGDz @RushinaMG @VernikaAwal @Finelychopped

The Bombay Glutton on Twitter It’s #AchaarDay today and I am remembering UKALYALA GOAD LONCHA or cooked, sweet mango pickle with Totapuri mangoes made by naani! To know more about it and other pickle grandmom made click on LINK BELOW: https://t.co/7bU46oAVss

Ghildiyal, of course, joined in as she posted her Pickle Face. Here is her tweet:

Rushina M Ghildiyal on Twitter NewProfilePic thats my #PickleFace for #AchaarDay day today. Eat a nice sour achaar (pickle) and share your #PickleFace ! Challenging @prabbyblossom @brownieladki @VernikaAwal @ShitalKakad @HungryBawarchi @nikhil_merchant @meg_deo @FoodBloggerAI @monikamanchanda @saffrontrail 😋

I remember flushing an achaar container’s lid at our home back when I was 7 hoping that all the achaar would then be offered to me to rescue. Kids and their wishful thinking! Well, I just shared my achaar story, what is yours?