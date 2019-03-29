Twitter Lauds Lilly Singh For Realistic Bisexual Representation In Her New Rap Video

YouTuber Lilly Singh, better known as ‘Superwoman’, is setting social media on fire with her latest video “If Bollywood Songs Were Rap”.

In a five-minute compilation of three Bollywood hits re-imagined as rap, Lilly not only translates the lyrics but also touches upon topics like beauty standards for women, issues related to mental health and bisexuality.

If Bollywood Songs Were Rap I love Bollywood and I love rap music. So I decided to let my worlds collide by turning some of my favourite songs into rap songs! And while I was at it, I thought, why not make them little motivational anthems that speak to causes close to my heart?

Giving the much-famed song ‘choli ke peeche kya hai’ a twist that focuses on objectification of women, she asks the society to look at women as human beings, while she also taps into the idea of consent.

Her second song, which is created on ‘All is well’ track, talks about mental health and the need to ask for help if someone is going through a rough patch in life.

Coming to the third rap created on the tunes of the ‘Aankh Marey’ song, it focuses on sexuality. Lilly recently came out as a bisexual person and in her song she is seen hitting on a guy and a girl at the same time.

Lily’s empowering video has already garnered over 5 Lakh views on YouTube and twitterati couldn’t stop raving about it.

Kriti D on Twitter Calling out the misogynistic society and demanding reforms, Making mental health paramount and lastly bisexual representation in the most realistic way. This woman does it all. Everyone deserves to watch this Bawse lady nail it in this video. #LillyRemixesBollywood https://t.co/ea7KwrM4GU

Lady Titan on Twitter LillyRemixesBollywood is 🔥👸🏽❤🌈🧘‍♀️💃💯 @IISuperwomanII I watched it four times in a row just to get it all in. Amazing and inclusive while being true to each message. What a labor (or for you laboUr lol) of love and so much hard work. 👏👊💪 #wow

Humble The Poet on Twitter The work that went into this was bananas.. green and yellow!! Proud of @IISuperwomanII and the Team for pulling it off.. Let’s do our part and spread this around the word!! https://t.co/gJGrgAw427 RT RT RT!!!!

𝓼𝓪𝓽𝓿𝓲𝓴𝓪 ♡ on Twitter this is insane oh my god. besides all the amazing acting, rapping, production and editing, THE MESSAGE. the underlying messages!! you’re a genius @IISuperwomanII one of your best videos for sure. https://t.co/lTiu2WkVMQ