Twitter Forced Vivek Agnihotri To Delete His Abusive Tweet Against Swara Bhasker

Actor Swara Bhasker, who is known for her activism on social media, recently slammed independent MLA from Kerala PC George for making derogatory remarks against the nun who had accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal of the Jalandhar diocese of raping her multiple times in two years. Bhasker’s outrage was followed by an indecent comment by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.

PC George had said, “No one has doubt that the nun is a prostitute. 12 times she enjoyed it and the 13th time it is rape? Why didn’t she complain the first time?” Bhasker questioned MLA’s sensibility and called him out for the comment.

Filmmaker Agnihotri made an indecent remark against the actor In support of the MLA and as he referred to the #MeToo, a movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault, he questioned Bhasker, “Where is the placard – “#MeTooProstituteNun”?

Bhasker immediately responded to Vivek’s indecent comment and reported abuse. She responded with:

Twitter India got into action and locked the filmmaker’s account thereby forcing him to delete the tweet. Swara shared the screenshot of the message from Twitter India which read, “We have reviewed the account you reported and have locked it because we found it to be in violation of the Twitter rules. If the account owner complies with our requested actions and stated policies, the account will be unlocked.”

The actress thanked Twitter India for their action, “Thank you @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport 4 taking cognisance of @vivekagnihotri ‘s abusive tweet. And making him delete it! No tolerance 4 cyber bullying & abuse of women on public platforms! (Or private – but one thing at a time) Thank u #SayNoToBullying.”