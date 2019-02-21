Twitter Discusses Respectful Maternity Care And Rights Of Childbearing Women

Every woman who is carrying a child should be entitled to the universal human right to getting respectful maternity care. But do you even know what the rights of a childbearing woman are? Do we know that it neither an option or a luxury, but rather a necessity? Do we realize that just saying “Maa to bhagwan samaan hoti hai” is not the only respect she deserves for bringing and nurturing another life?



In an attempt to answer these very questions and spread awareness, What Women Want, a global advocacy campaign to improve quality of the maternal and reproductive healthcare for women and girls, started a discussion on its Twitter handle. They asked maternal health-related questions from Twiterrites and explained its importance.

What according to you is the importance of Respectful Maternity Care?

WRA India on Twitter Hello everyone Here is our first question to discuss. 1.What according to you is the importance of Respectful Maternity Care? #IDemandRespectfulCare #TwitterChat #TuesdayMotivation

Soumya Ram on Twitter @WRAIndia It’s ironic that historically women were only given respect for being mothers & yet their rights while giving birth were totally overridden. Respectful maternity care means women are being treated as people and not just birthing tools.

Mishika on Twitter @WRAIndia I think it is important as a human right and not just a medical right as it encompasses far more intangible components than just the basic medical needs required during maternity.

What are your memories of disrespect and abuse during maternity?

WRA India on Twitter 2. What are your memories of disrespect and abuse during maternity? We are glad that so many mothers came forward to share their story of maternity for #IDemandRespectfulCare. @MHTF @ruthalexsanders @ukgsosa @Mayra_K11 One of the stories: https://t.co/VZwKddSDa0

Subarna Ghosh on Twitter @WRAIndia @MHTF @ruthalexsanders @ukgsosa @Mayra_K11 My doctor explained the dangers of a normal birth and manipulated me to have a C-section saying it’s safer. Only later I realised that I had signed an elective Caesarean form before surgery. I felt cheated! I wish I was better informed.

Kaveri Mayra on Twitter @WRAIndia @MHTF @ruthalexsanders @ukgsosa 2006-A care provider made fun of a woman’s genital while doing PV examination,”How does your husband want to do anything to you with the jungle you have grown there!”Two other care providers laughed at the comment & I froze. I was a student midwife. #RMC #RespectfulMaternityCare

How do we make Respectful Maternity Care a reality in India?

WRA India on Twitter 4. How do we make Respectful Maternity Care a reality in India? Your suggestions can make a difference. @Birthvillage1 @TheLadiesFinger @ContactC3 @MMM4Mothers @Stringer4Kate @tapasnair @angelkatuss @k_semrau @MedhaGandhi @nat_ahuja @MariaHealyMW @SagefemmeSB @MCSPglobal @fluyiga

Restless Development on Twitter @WRAIndia @Birthvillage1 @TheLadiesFinger @ContactC3 @MMM4Mothers @Stringer4Kate @tapasnair @angelkatuss @k_semrau @MedhaGandhi @nat_ahuja @MariaHealyMW @SagefemmeSB @MCSPglobal @fluyiga 1.Ending corruption, 2.Building infrastucture at the rural areas. 3.Long term sensitisation engagement 4. collaboration with government bodies 5. Health insurance and assurance of facilities (urban and rura)

Your thoughts on opting for a midwife rather than choosing a hospital?

WRA India on Twitter 6.Your thoughts on opting for a midwife rather than choosing a hospital? And why? #IDemandRespectfulCare @TomlinNeil @SAfH_Maternity @keithboykin @MancHomebirth @Doula_Lisa @HRiCIndia2017 @MidwivesRGU @FrankaCadee @Jhpiego @IzzyKamikaze @Pregnancy_Video #Midwives #maternity

Subarna Ghosh on Twitter @WRAIndia @TomlinNeil @SAfH_Maternity @keithboykin @MancHomebirth @Doula_Lisa @HRiCIndia2017 @MidwivesRGU @FrankaCadee @Jhpiego @IzzyKamikaze @Pregnancy_Video Midwives have become the #subalterns of our healthcare system and its time that a new discourse based on #midwifery is #mainstreamed. In a country where traditional #dai knowledge has been wiped away, the least we can give our understaffed system is #autonomous midwifery.

Image used for representation purposes only