Twitter Criticizes Zaira Wasim For Quitting, But Is It What She Needs To Hear Now?

National award-winning actor Zaira Wasim on Sunday announced her “disassociation” from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion.

In a detailed post on her Facebook page, which she later shared across all social media platforms, the Kashmiri-born Dangal fame star said she realised “though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here”.

Twitter erupted in opposing threads, from sincerely concerned to blatantly hateful. And as it is everywhere when religion is involved, the sides got divided. Some liberals, who stood up for Zaira Wasim and advocated her choice, were blamed for hypocrisy; others suspected that the thoughts of 18-year-old Zaira were radicalised and she is under pressure of the religious machine; meanwhile political werewolves continued playing their games; some questioned how this decision by one muslim woman can become a disservice to the entire community, portraying them as regressive and backward.

Manak Gupta on Twitter Disgusting to see some ‘liberals’ supporting her decision to quit films due to ‘religious reasons’. We know she has been under pressure from religious extremists. Instead of encouraging her to be fearless and progressive, you support her in going backwards..!! 👎 #ZairaWasim

PratsD on Twitter Just read #ZairaWasim is quitting acting becz it interfered with her religion?All for supporting a personal choice, but if your religion is making you quit something you r so talented at, either there’s a problem in ur religion or YOUR UNDERSTANDING of ur religion.Dissapointing!!

Aastha Khandpur on Twitter ZairaWasim has quit Bollywood. It was her personal choice. But by making it religious,she has just put thousands of Muslim women in Entertainment under radar,who will now find their religious inclinations being needlessly questioned just because of this one girl’s choice

bhaavna arora on Twitter People talking about choices today are the same people who are silent when fatwa is issued against people who make choices. #ZairaWasim

Nagma on Twitter ZairaWasim is a courageous girl who defied stereotypes & shined through. We must appreciate her courage & stand with her in her moment of crisis @ZairaWasimmm you hv our support . We love you for work you did and your spirit keep it alive. Wish you well and want u to be happy .

Vanya on Twitter You see a girl ‘radicalized’ & ‘compelled’ by her religion to ‘give up’ what YOU think is right for her. I see a girl in search of peace, ‘choosing’ what SHE thinks is right for her. #ZairaWasim https://t.co/cHAJuxNVt6

Undoubtedly, Bollywood is losing one of the most talented actors and the role model for young girls, however, we wish you to stop here and think about an 18-year-old girl who is at the receiving end of all these comments. This can be overwhelming, isn’t it? The reasoning behind Zaira’s step is obviously deeper than an exterior rhetoric of right and wrong, feminist and non-feminist. There is still something in our society that makes young girls doubt their chosen paths, feel guilty of impurity of their choices, and escape under protection of patriarchal institutes, that religion is gloriously a part of.

Today we wish to remind Zaira how strong and courageous she is – something we should tell our girls every day.

Dear Zaira Wasim,

We want to assure you that we can understand how uneasy and head-spinning it is to stand on the edge of that cliff of decisions, about to fly towards a sky that can be your future while leaving behind the tower of people’s illusions. Opinions are meant to be selfish, that’s why they hurt sometimes, but the question is what the opinion that belongs entirely to you says today? This voice can be merely a whisper because others who want you to be a certain way are louder, but please hear your original voice now. What is it speaking to you?

We want you to know at this point of time that you were born to be free; you were born to pursue freely the millions paths towards your unique happiness. The journey can be confusing but if it is entirely yours, not made with intent of sacrifice or under pressure, it is worth walking. Conventions should never become our conviction of what our path should be like. Be always brave to decide freely for yourself, even if it means to stay alone in the crowd!

We want you to know that there cannot be a path of shame or disgrace in any activity, if your heart knows the truth and real human values. Do not allow anyone – even your religion – to convince you otherwise. The lotus blossoms in the mud while being the truest reason of its purpose. Only it is left to figure out what your true purpose is. It is not a task for the timid-hearted – and you have a heart of the lion king. If you choose acting, you can have a great public platform to fulfill the purpose of humanity and compassion, if you choose excelling in religious dogmas, you still can reach out to millions to bring light into darkness – now it’s your choice; and neither of these choices will ever betray your purpose.

You said in your post, “Success isn’t correlated with our biased, delusional and conventional shallow measures of life. Success is the accomplishment of the purpose of our creation.” We want you to know that you have already had all the potential to accomplish this purpose. You have everything in you for that – talent, ambition, consciousness of higher self, strength, and courage. The key is to align the true purpose and one’s potential. And you will recognise this alignment immediately, once all your being is filled with happiness, sense of peace, and freedom. Be kind and strong! Be the true master of your destiny! And remember there is no bigger wisdom than the wisdom of your heart. Tell them to the face – religion advocates, twitteratti, your family & friends, and most importantly to self – that this is what your heart wants now. And if it is something that is entirely your decision and vision for self, let their disagreement never bother you again!

P.S. I think we all owe you an apology.