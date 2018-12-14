Twitter Comes Out In Support Of Meghan Markle For Sporting A Dark Nail Varnish

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was criticised by experts for sporting a dark nail paint, but Twitter users came out in her support.

Recently, The Duchess of Sussex was at the British Fashion Awards in London, where she presented an award for British Womenswear Designer for the year to Clare Waight Keller who designed her royal wedding gown. The Duchess wore a black dress with matching nail paint.

According to experts, the ladies of the royal family are expected to sport only light hued nail paints and The Duchess was criticized for wearing a dark shade. However, Twitter users don’t care about the protocol and they came out in her support and praised her style and the ‘controversial nail varnish.’

Read below what the supporters had to say:

Katrina on Twitter Bitter people trying to find fault w/ The #DuchessofSussex ‘s look tonight. Some are complaining about Meghan holding her baby bump & Meghan wearing black nail polish. What a Dumb Complaint. Just Dumb. That’s not your belly or fingers. You don’t like it than keep on moving. https://t.co/9ofDoyPhph

Insert Coin Here on Twitter The fact that people are coming for Meghan for wearing a one shoulder dress and dark nail polish really shows the extent that women and men will go to to tear down women in power. There is no “tradition” excuse here, you’re just afraid of change. #MeghanMarkle