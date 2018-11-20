Twitter CEO And Founder Jack Dorsey Draws Flak For Posting ‘Smash Brahmin Patriarchy’ Poster

Recently, writer and journalist Anna MM Vetticad posted a picture of Twitter’s founder and CEO Jack Dorsey holding a poster with the words ‘Smash Brahminical patriarchy’ and it has got him some pretty heavy backlash on social media.

He was accused of ‘bigotry’, ‘racism’, of propagating ‘hate speech’, and blamed for attacking an “ethnic group”.

Anna MM Vetticad on Twitter During Twitter CEO @jack’s visit here, he & Twitter’s Legal head @vijaya took part in a round table with some of us women journalists, activists, writers & @TwitterIndia’s @amritat to discuss the Twitter experience in India. A very insightful, no-words-minced conversation 😊

After a series of such negative comments, Twitter clarified that the picture was not a statement or a reflection of the efforts the company is making to see, hear and understand all sides of important public conversations happening around the world. They also cleared that the said poster was given to Jack by a Dalit activist under their Project Mukti, a movement to empower Dalit women.



Mohandas Pai on Twitter What a shame; How can people put such a hate poster and malign a community: @jack How can you as ceo of @twitter be party to this kind of hate? Shocking; this is @brahminphobia of the worst kind https://t.co/bWU0eBo9yG

Gaurav Paul on Twitter @LegalKant @mkdmhl15 @SkochSameer @TVMohandasPai @jack @Twitter Why don’t you all deactivate you @Twitter account and show your strong protest.Lets hurt them https://t.co/5ouoDaOYKI will be beneficial for us also.We will not going to hear your rant. Thank you folks and pls deactivate your account.😊

॥ॐ॥Dharmatma⛳ on Twitter @TVMohandasPai @jack @Twitter Jack you have been potrayed as RACIST by this bunch in India now. Did not expect a corporate ethical CEO to discriminate? why? and for what? are you a politician to take a stand against a community ideology? Oh sorry, you already hold the placard. YES

Sukmm on Twitter @wingerthgir @TVMohandasPai @jack @Twitter Good God you proclaim superiority at every opportunity, but can you even read or comprehend what you read? Where does it say kill Brahmins???? Removal of Bramhanical patriarchy will lead to a more just, equitable society. So you are openly saying you dont want that?

“Twitter strives to be an impartial platform for all. We failed to do that here and we must do better to serve our customers in India,” said Vijaya Gadde, Legal, Policy and Safety lead, Twitter India.

