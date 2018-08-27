Tuesday, August 28 2018, 02:34:41
logo
  • fatasstic
  • fatasstic
  • She Says

Apeksha Bagchi

IWB Blogger

Twitter Celebrates The Historic Win Of Star Indian Shuttlers PV Sindhu And Saina Nehwal At Asian Games

  • IWB Post
  •  August 27, 2018

With her noteworthy performance in the women’s singles badminton semifinals in the Asian Games 2018, 23-year-old Indian shuttler PV Sindhu reached the final on 27th August after defeating world number two Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. Her feat made her the first Indian shuttler who has made it to the final of the badminton singles competition at the Asiad.

Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal had to settle for bronze suffering a 17-21, 14-21 defeat but even though she couldn’t clinch the gold, she won the first individual badminton medal in 36 years at the Asiad for India.

Celebrating their stellar performances, people took to Twitter to praise these wonder-ladies.

 

Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter

Congratulations on your Bronze medal, @NSaina! May you continue making us proud. #AsianGames2018

Harbhajan Turbanator on Twitter

What a great day for the Indian badminton squad! @NSaina wins the bronze, and #PVSindhu confirms a spot in the finals in the #AsianGames2018!

Sachin Pilot on Twitter

Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for becoming first Indian women to reach final of #AsianGames Badminton event (singles or doubles). All the best for the #GoldMedal match. #AsianGames2018 #GoForGold

https://twitter.com/HarsimratBadal_/status/1033990135363383297

Sumit Awasthi on Twitter

P.V. Sindhu, first Indian #Badminton 🏸 player reaches in #AsianGames⁠ ⁠final. Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 she won in three sets 21-17,15-21 n 21-0. She is the queen of long rally. INDIA 🇮🇳 is proud of you. Go for gold. #AsianGames2018⁠ ⁠ #PVSindhu #Sindhu

Bajrang Punia on Twitter

Congratulations on your Bronze 🥉medal, @NSaina! making us proud. #AsianGames2018⁠ ⁠

 

 

Contact us for your story


adv-1

Conversations


Related Stories

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • JWB along with the brand Jewel Saga bring you a selfie contest inspired by the campaign AidToMaid.

Current Discussion
Popular Post

need help

X