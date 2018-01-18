Friday, January 19 2018, 06:33:02
Twinkle Khanna To Present PadMan At The Oxford Union, The First Bollywood Movie To Screen There

  January 18, 2018

Even before its release in India, PadMan is making records.

The movie that talks about Arunachalam Muruganantham, a Tamil Nadu-based social activist who created a low-cost sanitary napkins machine, will be screened at The Oxford Union. Twinkle Khanna, who wrote a book on the man and produced PadMan, has been invited to speak at The Oxford Union, the world’s most prestigious debating society, where she will showcase PadMan. The Oxford Union confirmed the news with a tweet.

Oxford Union on Twitter

@mrsfunnybones is coming to the Union! 🇮🇳📽️ Check out the event and how to ballot for a chance to meet India’s bestselling female author, dedicated activist, and former actress here: https://t.co/lqSBMcnKSh. #PadManInOxford

Husband Akshay Kumar, who plays PadMan in the movie, tweeted about the wife taking the topic global.

Akshay Kumar on Twitter

Starting a conversation on a global level! @mrsfunnybones to speak about #PadMan at @OxfordUnion, the debating society of #OxfordUniversity. https://t.co/ZJUi8Lsv5i

PadMan will be the first Indian film to be screened at The Oxford Union.

