Twinkle Khanna On The Secret To Her Luscious Locks And Why Her Son Is Her Happy Person

Twinkle Khanna is the life of a party kind of a person and one of those people that everyone wants to hang out with, owing to her witty sense of humor. Recently, she got into a conversation with Vogue and spilled the beans on her beauty secrets, childhood memories, and happy things.

Her Beauty Secrets

Sharing her skincare secrets Twinkle says that even though she has started using a sunscreen after the age of 40, she swears by it and Clarins is her go-to brand. Bioderma Sensibio Forte Moisturiser, a little La Roche-Posay, Schmidt’s Lavender and Sage Organic Deodorant and basic Pears facewash is what she uses for daily cosmetics. You would hardly find stacks of chemical-laden products or sprays in her collection and the majority of her makeup is from Laura Mercier or Bobbi Brown.

“I take vitamins for my hair every so often; strange things like shark cartilage,” she says as she tells the secret behind her lustrous mane. Besides this, once every week she makes sure to wash her hair in water boiled with neem leaves. She even has her own secret oil the contents of which she has verified with PubMed. “Who knows, one day we’ll bottle and patent it,” explains Twinkle.

Her Fitness Routine

Even though she is one of those who gets lazier just by the idea of working out, Patanjali yoga, pranayama, and Pilates are a part of her workout routine. Being her usual Mrs. Funnybones self, she says, “My mind runs in so many circles. If my body could do that I’d be very thin. But I’m a lazy person. I only exercise because I need to.”

Although she has her own struggles with the workout routine, health and fitness are important to her and she has personal rules for a fit mind and body. She has given up coffee, sugar, dairy, and gluten and chews slowly, keeping a 45-minute gap between food and water, and eating wholesome Indian meals are some of the rules that keep her health in check.

Her Happy Things

As quirky as she is, her idea of a perfect holiday incorporates the word misadventure in it. Her 15-year-old son who shares her sense of humor is her happy person. She doesn’t have a happy song as music does nothing for her but when it comes to books, choosing a favorite is almost criminal. She says, “I am tone deaf. Music doesn’t move me. And I can’t name any one book. Whenever I am tired and stressed, books are my escape. I curl up in my bed and dive into a science fiction novel or a short story.”

The happiest childhood memory of Twinkle is nothing short of her own version of “Alice in Wonderland.” Her recollection goes like, “I remember my sister and I running through the tunnel. I was plucking and eating an apple. My sister complained because a small worm came out of her apple and bit her finger.”

You would be surprised to know that the writer operates sans any writer’s block. She says, “The main thing is to be consistent. Show up every day and surely you’ll bump into the muse.”

