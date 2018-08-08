Twinkle Khanna On Her Affair With Writing And Why ‘Pyjamas Are Forgiving’

Twinkle Khanna, aka Mrs Funnybones, is set to deliver her third book this September. After Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Khanna will now let people into a 40-year-old divorcee’s world in ‘Pyjamas Are Forgiving’.

The regular columnist, interior designer, and a former actress in a recent chat shared how the author struggles with concentration as the end of the book comes near, how she is not the quintessential superwoman, and how the retirement plan shifted its time period.

As her third book is ready to be out on the shelves, Khanna talks about her work desk and book preparation routine. “I write every morning. I sit at my desk at seven, just after the children have left for school and I begin. By the time most people surface and just about begin their day, half my day’s work is done. I don’t have a problem with finding time to write my columns,” Khanna tells Elle India.

The problem for Khanna arrives when she is about to reach the finish line of her book. “But it is when I am finishing a book, those last few months, that I find that my ability to concentrate on anything else vanishes. At that point, I am at my desk for 10-12 hours a day. Everything and everyone including my children (and this remains a constant source of guilt) turn into white noise,” she shares.

She adds, “This year, I had to stay back and finish writing while my family went ahead on our summer holiday. That was rather depressing. I am not remotely the quintessential superwoman who can keep all the balls up in the air; I am just a woman who is adept at picking up dropped ones swiftly.”

Years of column writing and three books later, Khanna shares that her love affair began with writing sub-consciously, in childhood. And, in fact, she still prefers to call herself a reader and not a writer. “I loved reading as a child, and even today, with three books under my belt and five years of writing columns, I still think of myself as a reader more than a writer,” she shares.

She recalls, “It was in a boarding school that I first began writing morbid poems. My mum gave me a special file: it was made of black felt and had an orange ribbon that held it together, and I hope I find it in an old carton somewhere. She claims my first poem was about mangoes, but I believe it was about maggots.”

Khanna reveals that her first book actually is an incomplete draft, which was written during her early twenties. “I also wrote half a book in my early twenties, about a young girl who lives with her Ismaili grandmother—and then I didn’t write a single word for almost two decades,” she shares.

Khanna concludes, “I always had a dream though, that when I was 60, my kids all grown up, I would move to Goa and I would write. It is mere fate that it happened in my forties.”

Pyjamas Are Forgiving is about a 40-something divorcee and is set in an austere Ayurvedic health spa, where the female protagonist goes to find a cure for her insomnia. In her journey, she promptly bumps into her smug ex and his skinny, silly wife. The plot revolves around a woman who is completely opposite of the society’s demands from a woman, who is successful, unhitched, and childless.

H/T: Elle India

Photo source: Elle India