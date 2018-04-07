TV Producer Annlin Martins On How TRP And Ratings In Indian Television Hamper The Content

“When people think of diversity, they think people of color, but it also means women, who are severely underrepresented as directors, writers, and producers.” — Eva Longoria

Annlin Martins started out in the media industry right after graduation. After completing her BMM with major in Advertising, she started her career at Concept Communication. Today she is a producer at Olive Films Pvt Ltd. Annlin talks to us about her journey as a woman producer and her take on notions about the industry. Excerpts:

Let’s start by you telling us what got you interested in being behind the camera.

I started my career at Concept Communication. Though the experience was wonderful, I wasn’t feeling satisfied with that job. So, after six months I put in my papers. But that was a hasty decision, which left me with no other job at hand. So then started a phase where I was frantically calling up agencies and production houses around me, but with no response from their end. That’s when I got an interview at Balaji and got selected for the creatives team.

How has your journey as a woman producer been?

Pretty much a smooth sail actually. When you talk about the creatives vertical in the television industry, it is actually women-dominated, you would very rarely find men. Honestly speaking in my career in media, I did not face any gender discrimination at all. I have been inspired by more women colleagues than men because that’s how women-heavy this industry is.

Could you tell us about one colleague who has been your inspiration?

Off the top of my mind, I am immediately reminded of Ritu. She is one of the most dynamic and charming personalities I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing. Een when she was heavily pregnant she would always turn up at work, with that striking charm of hers. She had a very alluring aura that always radiated positivity and drew people. So by far, she is the best female producer I’ve ever seen.

Have you been associated with any women-oriented content?

I’ve been in the television industry for around three years, and currently, I am an ad producer. The very first show that I had done with Balaji was Ajeeb Daastan Hai Yeh, Sonali Bendre’s debut in television. This was an Indian remake of The Good Wife. The second show that I was part of was The Million Dollar Girl, which was again a very women-oriented show.

The industry has been getting a lot of flack for portraying women in a particular stereotypical fashion. What is your take on this subject?

On a conceptual level, the ideas are mind-blowing and path-breaking and all that. That makes the first 20 or so episodes, which usually makes or breaks a show, turns out to be really phenomenal. But when it comes to the TRP and ratings, everything gets dragged back to the same old textbook stories and plots. The reason is most of the time our urban audience gives us a good start to the viewership, but when it comes to sustainability, it is the semi-urban and rural audience that does the trick. And our Indian audience thrives on drama. So that’s why everything boils down to a, as you say, ‘certain stereotypical fashion.’

Walk us through the process of filmmaking?

The basic concept is ideated by the scripting team along with the producers – basically the synopsis, storyline etc. Slowly when the ideas are pitched to the channel, they have to buy the concept, and that’s when our job really starts. Step by step the directors are selected, creatives team is set in place, casting is done, DOPs are assigned, etc. Then the first 3-4 months are invested just in shooting the initial episodes, so we end up having around 15 episodes before we go on air. That’s basically the overview of the entire process in a few words.

It is a popular notion that the industry is all about glam and glitz. What is your take on this?

Yes definitely. But there is a slow but paradigm shift in the reality. Advertisements are more realistic, but when it comes to television though, it’s far from it. I think it’s majorly to do with the fact that it is so related to the fashion industry that the glam and glitz become the part of the package – but as a matter of fact, the television industry cannot do without all the glamor, it thrives on that.

Moving on to some personal questions, do tell us about your strategy to maintain a work-life balance?

For me personally, my job does not become very hectic, majorly because most of my work is about coordination with teams and delegation, so in a collective effort the entire work gets done, and the burden is actually distributed among teams. As a routine, I do maintain my 6-hour sleep schedule, I go for a run daily, I spend enough time off work so that when I am at work, I am able to complete my assignments on time. That’s pretty much how I maintain a balance.

In conclusion, could you tell us what is next in store for you concerning your work?

My ambition is to start a production house of my own, for more meaningful and not commercial content. Recently I had done a ‘zero plastic’ shoot for NatGeo, the concept for which we extended to our way of working as well. So my boss and I have directed our teams to consciously reduce the plastic usage on set. So I wish to continue this on all my projects and maybe come up with a full-fledged initiative in the future.