Tushar Hiranandani To Direct Biopic On World’s Oldest Sharpshooters Chandro And Prakashi

Writer Tushar Hiranandani is all set to make his directorial debut with his film Womaniya which is based on the real-life stories of two of the world’s oldest female sharpshooters — Chandro Tomar, 86, and her sister-in-law, Prakashi, 81. With Anurag Kashyap as one of the co-producers, Taapsee Pannu will be playing one of the key roles.

Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, from Western Uttar Pradesh’s Johri village, had taken up sharpshooting in their fifties and have won more than a hundred medals in multiple championships across the country. The President of India has honored Prakashi Tomar with the Stree Shakti Puraskar along with other government awards. In 2010, her daughter, Seema Tomar, became the first Indian woman shooter to win a silver medal at the International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup.

“The story of these two women conveys a strong message – that life can begin even after 50. Every time I am faced with a mid-life crisis, I am reminded of their stellar story,” said Raj Shekhar who will be writing the lyrics of the songs in the film with music composed by Vishal Mishra.

H/T: Mumbai Mirror