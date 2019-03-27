Turning Technology Into Solutions, Gurneet Kaur Is The Only Woman Engineer On India’s Most Ambitious Project

One of the most ambitious projects in India at the moment is the Virgin Hyperloop One (VHO) Project, which will link central Pune and Mumbai in under 30 minutes, making the journey of more than 150 million passengers easier. And Gurneet Kaur is the only woman engineer on the project, who is developing the Hyperloop product portfolio and converting technology into customer solutions.

In a recent chat with Yourstory, she shared her thoughts on the number of women in tech. “The social structure is unfavorable for women to join the workforce in India. But it will change over time and has to begin at the micro level. It starts with children growing up in a home where equality exists between the mother and father. If a mother works and father stays at home to take care of kids, children learn equality,” she said.

In order to take the concept of Hyperloop to the masses, Gurneet’s team at VHO conducted a science workshop for five to 10-year-old girls.

“Most parents are worried for their daughters’ safety at the workplace. They are reluctant to let the girls travel for the same reason. But this is slowly changing,” Gurneet said, adding that retaining women will become easier for companies if they are given flexible work hours.

“Sometimes, even after six months’ maternity leave, you are not mentally ready to work for eight hours. As a mother, I go through this too. Balancing is an everyday job. It is always at the back of my head – am I not focusing enough on my family? Am I not focusing on my work? But I wanted to follow my dreams and be a role model to my children,” she added.

H/T: Yourstory