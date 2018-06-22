Turning Gourd Into Beautiful Showpieces, Artist Seema Prasad Is Giving Farmers A Sustainable Livelihood

When it comes to gourd, I was sure that it was one vegetable I would always hate. But after seeing the stunning masterpieces made out of gourd by Mysuru-based agriculturist Seema Prasad, I was forced to reconsider my obvious dislike against it.

Four years ago, her husband, Krishna Prasad, came across beautiful artifacts in Kenya and Tanzania fashioned out of gourd by tribal communities. It led her to realize that though gourd is not relished in India, it does have a vast potential and could be a source of income for farmers.

Seema and Krishna are the founders of Sahaja Samrudha, an NGO that preserves and propagates heritage seeds, so she had been working closely in the agrarian sector.

“Besides being huge and hard to accommodate in fridges, not everyone relishes gourds—hence the low demand. Also, priced between Rs 10-12 per kg and rarely earning farmers anything above ₹100, growing gourds as a crop was a risk that they wouldn’t want to willingly take. But after seeing a variety of gourd handicrafts and utensils first-hand in Kenya, where the varieties were even huger and sturdier than their Indian counterparts, I realized that this was the way farmers and artisans could reap handsome profits from the vegetable,” said Seema.

Seema went to Tanzania and in three days learned the art directly from the local artisans and started crafting artifacts, including wall-hangings, artsy showpieces, lampshades, vases and even dolls. To create awareness about the art form she and her husband launched Krishikala, on January 15, and decided to train rural women in how to craft gourds into beautiful showpieces.

She helped farmers in understanding the potential gourds hold, and distributed seeds amongst the ones who were interested. Making sure that the farmers got good returns on the gourds they sold, she accumulated about 3000 dry gourds this way.

Last year in November, Sahaja Samrudha was given the responsibility to decorate the stage for an international organic trade fair taking place in New Delhi.

“Throughout the fair, we had used these models to decorate our stall, but many people repeatedly returned asking if these artifacts were on sale. Funnily enough, we had to keep refusing them as these were to be used for stage decoration on the final day. But the interest just kept rising, and I had to promise people that I’d sell these on the last day of the event. You wouldn’t believe if I told you that the entire haul earned us Rs 22,000 in total! I didn’t even have to reduce any price for the vases or lampshades—people were willing to shell out any amount!” said Seema.

Through Krishikala, Seema aims to promote local handicrafts made only using agri-products, training artisans, especially women, and providing sustainable livelihoods for rural women as well as farmers.

H/T: The Better India