Tulsi Gabbard, The Democratic US Representative From Hawaii, To Run For President In 2020

“I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week,” says Tulsi, a 37-year-old Iraq war veteran.

Gabbard was born in American Samoa to a Catholic father, Hawaii State Senator Mike Gabbard, and her mother, Carol Porter Gabbard is of Caucasian descent who follows Hinduism. As reported by PTI, Gabbard embraced Hinduism as a teenager and is well versed in the scriptures. She is the first Hindu member to be elected in the US Congress.

Gabbard is popular with some liberals in the Democratic party but she will have serious competition in what is expected to be a crowded primary field before the November 2020 election.

Talking about a number of challenges faced by the American people, Gabbard mentioned that she wants to help solve health care access, criminal justice reform, and climate change issues.

Gabbard is currently serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and talking about the issues that need attention, Gabbard added, “There is one main issue that is central to the rest, and that is the issue of war and peace. I look forward to being able to get into this and to talk about it in depth when we make our announcement.”

Gabbard ’s presidential campaign will be managed by Rania Batrice, who was Bernie Sanders’ deputy campaign manager in 2016 and this will make her the first Hindu candidate from a major political party to announce to enter the race for White House. If she gets elected in 2020, Gabbard would also be the youngest and the first woman to be elected as the US president.

Gabbard has close links with the Bhartiya Janata Party and when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US in September 2014, he made it a point to meet with the young legislator.

H/T: The Scroll