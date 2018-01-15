Tulsabai Sankhwad Is The First Woman Sarpanch From The Masan Jogi Community In Maharashtra

Tulsabai, who at one point did not know how to apply for caste certificate, is now the first woman sarpanch and first from the Masan Jogi community (a de-notified tribe).

She became the sarpanch of Arjapur (a village in the Biloli taluka of Nanded district, Maharashtra) in 2015. Her community – The Masan Jogis – have been the keepers of funeral rites. Surviving on alms, they have lived in cremation grounds and graveyards. They are the worshippers of ‘Masan’, the deity of the cremation ground, for whom the use of kitchen fire was banned. The community people, who were once fed as a collective responsibility, soon had to live the life of beggars.

While the tribe wandered in search of employment, the younger generation got into manual labour and women were surviving on alms. Tulsabai told Hindustan Times, “My mother ate alms when I was in her womb, like her mother before her. For generations, this is how we have been shaped.”

Things started changing a little when Vadde came in two decades ago. Vadde is currently the regional coordinator for the Resource and Support Centre for Development (RSCD), an NGO that works with women sarpanchs under the Mahila Rajsatta Andolan project.

A panchayat in search of women to fulfil its mandatory quotas told Tulsabai: ‘Get a caste certificate and we will nominate you for elections’.

But to be nominated, a caste certificate was required for which one needs to have an address proof. As they have been wanderers it was difficult for her to have an address. She states, “What caste can the Masan Jogi be? We eat what we get, we stay where we can, we have no education, we have no place to rest — how will we have a caste?”

She added, “I didn’t even know how to apply for one (caste certificate).” The RDSC helped her with the paperwork, and told her how to obtain signatures of the police for her nomination.

When she won the elections, it shocked the small village. She informs, “They kept ranting, ‘How can a Masan Jogi woman be sarpanch? What woman have you made sarpanch — that uneducated one? That kind of woman who begs will tell us what to do? She won’t understand Aadhaar card, voter card, ration card; she doesn’t know anything; she eats meats, talks a low language — will she be sarpanch?’”

Tulsabai’s ‘galli’ received electricity and water only this only, after she becaome the sarpanch. Earlier, they weren’t included in ration schemes and didn’t even know that their children were entitled to school admissions and uniforms. The women have now learned to ask for rights, demand receipts and quotas. Tulsabai tells HT, “We used to stand with folded arms, waiting to be fed, eating bhakris made of bhoosa (cow fodder) and leftovers rotted by heat. When someone in the village would get married, we would go thinking ‘they will feed us now’. We would keep standing for hours, shoulders bent, hands folded, thinking ‘food will come now’. Our lives were like those of stray dogs.”

According to HT, some of the members say, “Now there is some hope our poverty will reduce.”

H/T: Hindustan Times