Try These Cookie Recipes By ‘Baketitude’ To Breeze Through Your Midweek Blues

Cookie recipes are probably the easiest to crack. Cookies happen to be a bona fide mood lifter and thus IWB presents to you two lick-smacking cookie recipes by Shalini Digvijay of Baketitude.

Tahini Sesame Seed Cookies

INGREDIENTS

1 cup whole wheat flour /atta or all-purpose flour

1/2 cup jaggery powder

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon sea salt (skip if using salted butter)

1 tbsp roasted peanuts, husked and chopped fine

¼ cup soft butter

½ cup tahini

2 tablespoons lightly toasted sesame seeds

For the tahini

4 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds-toast fresh every time

One tablespoon olive oil or neutral vegetable oil

1/2 tbsp water

A pinch of salt

METHOD

Make Tahini first. You can use your mixer grinder. But it’s a little too messy and we lose most of the tahini in the mixer jar. So it’s better to make this in a mortar and pestle fresh every time.

Toast sesame seeds in a saucepan over low heat constantly stirring or shaking the pan. Once the seeds begin to pop cover the saucepan with a lid and turn off the gas. Allow the sesame seeds to pop, wait for a minute and remove the lid. Pour the seeds into a mortar and add the salt. Now without lifting the pestle, move it in circular motions to grind the sesame seeds. Drizzle in the oil and keep the same motion till the sesame seeds form a paste. Add the water. Scrape out the tahini into a bowl and use as needed.

Cookies

Place the soft butter into a bowl with the jaggery powder. Stir together and add in the tahini. Cream them together.This won’t become a creamy butter-sugar mixture but will be slightly grainy and will look as though it is about to split. Add in the finely chopped peanuts, the baking powder, salt if using and the flour. You will have to use your hands to bring the dough together. You may also need a few drops of water. Cut the dough into two pieces and roll out into thin logs.

If you use atta or whole wheat flour you’ll need a little extra water. If you use all-purpose flour then you won’t need to sprinkle any water at all.

Now cut off centimeter size balls and throw into a bowl in which the lightly toasted sesame seeds are placed. Move the bowl to coat the tiny cookies and gently shaping into small balls place on the cookie tray.

Preheat the oven to 170 degrees centigrade. Place the cookies in the oven. These will take between 7 to 12 minutes. Allow the cookies to cool and store in a jar.

Vintage Chocolate Chip Cookies

INGREDIENTS

150 GM soft butter

150 GM brown sugar (You can also use jaggery granules or sugar powder)

225 GM whole wheat flour

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt (if you are using unsalted butter)

2 tablespoons or 30 grams milk powder

2 teaspoons Vanilla extract

One egg or one flaxseed egg

250 grams chocolate chips-white and dark

Sea salt to sprinkle (optional)

METHOD

Place the butter and the sugar in a bowl and mix to get a light and creamy pale mixture. Into this mixture add the vanilla essence and the egg. You can use 1 tablespoon of flaxseed powder mixed with 3 tablespoons of hot water set aside to cool as a substitute for the egg used. (If you do not have flax seeds you can also substitute the egg with one-fourth cup of yogurt.) Mix to combine.

Now sift over the whole wheat flour, baking soda, salt and milk powder or dairy creamer and lightly mix in along with the mixture of chocolate chips. You could use all dark or a mixture of dark milk and white chocolate chips. The white chocolate melts faster and adds to the milk powder taste.

Line a baking tray with parchment paper and using a 60 mil ice cream scoop, scoop out cookies on to the baking paper. You’ll get 12-14 cookies. Press down lightly over the cookie dough and stash in the fridge to chill while you preheat the oven to 180° centigrade.

After 10 minutes place chocolate chip cookies into the oven to bake for 12 to 13 minutes or till lightly browned around the sides. Remove and sprinkle a tiny bit of sea salt over them. Allow them to cool on the parchment paper before you lift them off.

These cookies are soft and chewy. They taste of malt and Chocolate and good times and happy memories.

Recipe Courtesy: Baketitude

Photo Courtesy: Shalini Digvijay