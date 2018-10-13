Try New Things And Work With New Platforms: Grey Group CEO Yashaswini Samat

Advertising giant Grey Group has a new CEO, but the extraordinary thing is that it’s a woman.

Yashaswini Samat, fondly called Yash, is the company’s first woman CEO, having worked in the field for 25 years. She recently spoke to Elle India about what took so long for the company to have a woman CEO and what she’s like to tell young women who want a career. Excerpts:

On why it took this long for the company to have a woman CEO

“I was offered this role eight years ago, but I turned it down. I have loved my job and the career path I’ve had with Grey because I was able to make certain choices, and balance them with my life goals. Grey let me do that without me feeling like I was missing out, or without treating me with less respect, and I give them credit for that. You need a balanced life. It’s important for me to succeed, but I do have a life beyond work.”

On work-life balance

“For 10 years, I followed my husband around and I had a job I loved. Was I growing at the kind of pace I wanted to? Probably not. But that was fair. Once my son went to college, I took up a role in New York and went there on my own. My husband was busy with his start-up here. We both were entering an exciting phase. It was the right financial stage to go to New York. I was doing well, and so, I really enjoyed my time there. I’ve been able to choose, and that’s very important for women.”

On the gender ratio at her company

“A good gender ratio is representative of different points of view, different thinking. As the CEO, there is always an impulse to hire people like yourself, in whom you recognise a drive. But you need a mix of genders, personalities and religious beliefs in your team.”

“Thirty percent of our workforce comprises women right now. That’s below average for the advertising industry, and we do have a problem retaining women at higher positions. I’m hoping to change that, but it will take time. At the same time, I wouldn’t give a senior position to someone just on the basis of their gender. I would ensure that I interview enough women for the job, but the system also needs to be meritocratic. I have a lot of competent men in the company as well.”

On career advice for young women

“Don’t overthink your choices. There are no permanent life decisions. Your views will change, our world is ever evolving. You can learn so much when you move out of your comfort zone. Try new things and work with new platforms. It will help you grow.”

H/T: Elle India

Feature image source