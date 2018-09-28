True To Its Name, ‘Pataakha’ Is Sometimes Fun But Mostly Louder Than It Needs To Be

The relationship between two warring siblings lends itself to some very interesting stories on and off screen, but Bollywood hasn’t invested in it properly in years. Vishal Bhardwaj is here to change that with Pataakha.

He takes us into the world of two sisters, Champa AKA Badki (Radhika Madan) and Genda AKA Chhutki (Sanya Malhotra) and their world-weary father, who is only known as Bapu, played by Vijay Raaz. The sisters cannot stand each other and have been bickering since they were little. They’re grown-up now but frequently beat the living daylights out of each other for seemingly inconsequential things. Badki loves buffaloes and milk, so she wants to open a dairy one day. Chhutki loves studying so she wants to be a teacher and open her own school one day. But before they can do either of these things, they unknowingly fall for two brothers, elope, and end up in the same house. Ultimately, what happens to them, their relationship, their hapless Bapu, and their aspirations is the story of Pataakha.

The film is based on a short story called Do Behnein by Charan Singh Pathik, and there is a reason it was a short story. There clearly isn’t enough meat in it for it to last 136 minutes, and Vishal probably knew that, which is why he added the India-Pakistan angle to it. Throughout the film, its narrator and resident Narad Muni Dipper (Sunil Grover) says that the sisters are like India-Pakistan, born from the same mother but unable to get along. This was probably added to the film to give it some gravitas, but the film cannot handle this analogy.

In the second half, once the sisters are married and exploring their ambitions, the film becomes boring and repetitive. How many times can you see two people fighting and arguing using pretty much the same words and expletives, some of which you can’t even understand, at a decibel that hurts your ears? But, as any Vishal Bhardwaj film, the characters keep you somewhat invested. The atmosphere he created of a Rajasthan village and its residents, who’re mere spectators to the Badki-Chhutki matches, is authentic and flawless. It’s so flawless, in fact, and the characters seem so real that in some places it was actually hard to understand their accent and language.

The performances make this film and there is hardly any weak link, but the girls shine. Sanya made an impact in Dangal as well, and Radhika, who used to be a TV actor, is very good. They speak like locals, look like girls who fight in the mud and gobar 24/7, and do not shy away from the physically demanding aspects of their characters. They barely had any redeeming qualities, and it was nice to see the director not give them any secret good qualities to make them more palatable for an audience that usually cannot deal with imperfect women.

Ultimately, the sibling dynamic, their tender relationship with their father, and some throwaway jokes made this a decent watching experience, but the film needed something more to sustain itself.