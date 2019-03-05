Troubled By Daughter’s Skin Allergy, Smitha Kamath Started An All-Organic Cosmetic Brand

These days chemical-infused products and food items are pretty much found everywhere, which leads to several health problems, ranging from skin allergies to hormonal imbalances, creating complete havoc in our body’s regulating system.

For Smitha Kamath, a former Bengaluru-based IT professional, the need to get rid of these products started when she saw her two-year-old daughter suffering from acute skin allergies. Through extensive research to understand the root cause of the health issues we suffer, Kamath realised that it was the excessive amount of preservatives found in the items of daily use, including food, that triggered allergies and numerous other health problems.

To tackle her daughter’s skin allergy, Kamath shifted to an organic lifestyle and undertook the process of making chemical-free products which resulted in a community run by her that makes natural products, which in turn empowers the locals. “This experiment started seven years ago which was triggered by my daughter’s allergies. That is when I started to realise that everything, from our food to the products we use, is connected to our well-being. Through my involvement with organisations like the Green Peace, I came to realise that what we call development is not development,” she said.

Her sustainable living began with “adapting to a more simple and minimalistic approach” by shifting to locally grown products that suited the climate of Bengaluru.

“Take any small shop for example. Most products come packaged in plastic and are infused with large quantities of preservatives. You can buy fruits and vegetables that are imported from various parts of the country and are not naturally grown in the season when they are on the shelves. When I studied this, I realised that the solution to most of our health problems lies in changing our lifestyles and adapting to a more simple and minimalistic approach.”

“We switched to Ragi, red rice and millets. We even cut down red meat to just once a week. And soon enough, I could see progress with my daughter. The blisters on her hands cleared out, and her health and energy levels improved. That’s how I knew we were on the right track.”

Taking her mission of healthy living to another level, Kamnath decided to involve the locals. She started a farming project and community centre named Devara Kaadu in Channapatna near Bengaluru, that aims at encouraging the local farmers to grow native crops using chemical-free, rich natural fertilizers.

Explaining how she undertook sustainable living, Kamath shared, “I switched to neem sticks instead of toothbrush and paste. I consulted my grandmother on how to make kajal at home and started using that instead of the ones available in the market. We even dug a dry compost pit to be used as a toilet on our farm. We have even switched to a wooden stove. The change wasn’t easy, but we soon adapted to it.”

What started as a personal project expanded into a big scale production of organic products such as shampoos, body butters, floor cleaners, soaps, etc under the name of PraanaPoorna. The manufacturing units spread from the city of Bengaluru to Chennai, Coimbatore, Gurugram, and Madurai.

“I had given up on kajal and other cosmetics till I decided to learn how to make them in a traditional, organic way using only natural products. We started experimenting with products that have a longer shelf life, like shampoos and I learned how to make them organically.”

Kamath’s primary aim remains to help the local communities from the sale of these products, and in her commitment towards the environment, the brand packages the products in used plastic or glass bottles.

H/T: The Better India