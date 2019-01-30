Trolled For Being “Too Old”, Actor Lisa Ray Hits Back

Aging is a universal fact, but being judged by the number of years is totally uncalled for.

Recently, actor Lisa Ray was shamed by a youngster on social media when she posted a selfie (above) on Twitter from Toronto and a comment on it read “too old”. As a consequence, he faced flak and many came out in support of Lisa for what she said.

“You’re right. I’m old. Older than time, my boy. Perhaps you will never grow up in your mind but your body will and it’s a blessing to be wise, a cancer survivor and living my best life at 46. Unshakably secure and happy in my spirit and body. Hope you can experience that one day,” said Lisa.

Lisa Ray on Twitter Honestly not hurt, but adding ‘too’ to ‘old’ is a symptom of society’s unrealistic expectations for women. Imp. to embrace age. This dialogue is good to highlight each’s state of mind. When I was young, I was different and craved guidance towards a wider, kinder perspective 🙏🏽 https://t.co/y7dBH368h8

The troll tried to back out by offering an “apology”, but in the same breath said that he had “said nothing wrong”.

HARSHAD PATEL on Twitter @Lisaraniray My Apologies if u were hurt but it was not my intention I just commented on what I felt and i didnt think this would be so outrageous U r life u R Thinking i think its a trend to troll a Person/Issue for Viral views and publicity i think i said nothing wrong

In response to it Lisa added:

Lisa Ray on Twitter Thank you for your tweet. And I believe people are not reacting to you personally, but society’s dysfunctional attitude towards women and age in public spheres, speaking through you. Wish you well. https://t.co/y7dBH368h8

The 46-year-old model turned actor and a cancer survivor has led a life which many can draw inspiration from and certainly the society needs to get over the notion of women being viable only up to a certain age.

