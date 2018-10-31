Tripti Shinghal Of Incupedia Thinks That Women In STEM Fields Aren’t Noticed Enough

Mentor, investor, possibility thinker, ambivert, speaker, strategist and socialist: she does it all. Tripti Shinghal is the captain of many ships and a great multi-tasker. She is the founder of Incupedia and many other ventures that work towards enabling entrepreneurship.

Business incubators have been proven to nurture businesses. But how do you know which is the right incubator for your company? Or how much time and effort you should invest in it? What value will it add to your startup? This is why Tripti started Incupedia, an online platform which acts as a Wikipedia of Incubators, co-workings, and accelerators in India.

In this interview, Tripti tells us about the importance of business incubators, the STEM education system in India, and decodes the magic behind being able to manage so many ventures. Excerpts:

How do business incubators add value to startups?

Business incubators are like a nursery home for startups. From providing essential infrastructure to services such as networking, market linkages, information on different verticals, everything is provided by incubators.

Share with us one tip to network in incubators.

I think you need to have a strong team in place to network and build contacts. If you’re the founder, it gets tough to continually go out and network.

Why does one choose a business incubator over a business consultant?

A business consultant can guide you regarding your business, but business incubators help you connect with the community. They also have a lot of activities and meetups for startups where they can connect and share their experience. A business incubator is essential to attain a community impact.

How did you come up with the idea for Incupedia?

There are a lot of incubators these days that are willing to work with entrepreneurs according to their specialisation. Some incubators might provide excellent industry contacts whereas others will help you get the investment. Startups have no idea which incubator offers what value and hence, we thought of starting Incupedia to bridge this gap.

There are very few women entrepreneurs out there, what hurdles do you think they or startups by women face, especially in STEM?

STEM startups will take time to develop in India. In the US, since kids were losing interest in studying they came up with the idea of STEM education system, but in India, we never had that problem. I think instead of building a simple STEM education system, we should look at innovative ways to teach kids about STEM.

What techniques do you think can be implemented by schools to teach STEM? What challenges do they come across?

Schools should teach concepts clearly by practical demonstration. I think linking real world concepts with the syllabus helps children understand them better. Only when the kid will be able to understand basic concepts, will he be able to take more interest and learn about it. During my STEM project, converting the theoretical method of learning to a practical one was a task. Also, it’s an expensive course, so we decided to do a free course in a socially-challenged school.

How do we encourage more girls to study science and technology?

Some women are taking an interest in science and technology, but they aren’t noticed enough because of various social barriers. Many reasons ranging from family pressure, children’s responsibility to a constant need to maintain work-life balance are responsible for this.

Tell us what parenting style should parents adopt to bring out the entrepreneur in their kids.

I think we should teach the child to be true to themselves and to speak up their opinions and thoughts. In our society, we think a lot about log kya sochenge (what will people think), but it’s essential that we communicate what we think.

What are some other ventures that you have started?

I have started an advisory for startups and SMEs. We help startups and SMEs raise funds, inform them about legal due diligence, provide networking opportunities and information about government schemes to startups. I am also the president of COWE’s (Confederation for Women Entrepreneurs) Delhi chapter.

Tell me something about the research base that you are creating for entrepreneurs.

Now that we have such massive data about incubators and startups, we are putting everything in place to build a credible research base. We are researching about startup founders who have seven-year-old startups and their progress in the business.

How do you distribute your time to manage so many ventures?

I try to correlate my work, and since we have a team of 150 people, I manage my work through them. Building a strong team and delegating work is very important to run a venture.

People usually tend to devote their time and energy to one idea at a time, but you run a lot of ventures simultaneously, do you think that sometimes hinders growth?

I will again emphasise on the idea of building great teams. Also, one needs to be consistently hard-working to execute any kind of idea. I pulled off an event which included 200 people when I was pregnant.

Can you share three ways of handling work-related stress?

I think the best way to not get stressed is by keeping yourself busy all the time. An empty mind is a devil’s home and when not occupied our mind starts to think about all the unnecessary things, and we tend to get stressed.

What is the one big vision you are working towards?

I want to make a difference where I can change people’s lives. I want to be in a position where I can influence people, and they feel that I’ve made a significant impact in their lives.

This article was first published on December 22, 2017.