Triple Talaq Petitioner Ishrat Jahan Plans To File Petition In SC Against Muslim Polygamy Law

One of the key petitioners against Triple Talaq, Ishrat Jahan, said that she is now planning to file a petition in the Supreme Court of India against polygamy among Muslim men and for the right of Muslim women to get at least half of their husband’s property in case of divorce.

“I am thinking of filing a petition against polygamy because simply stopping Muslim men from giving instant talaq is not enough. They do it to marry other women and that must be stopped as well,” she said, as reported by The Indian Express.

She spoke on these matters at the press conference in Press Club, Kolkata, that was organised by Joint Movement Committee, a platform for protection of Muslim women’s rights.

“After divorcing a girl, men move on and remarry but the girl is often left without any money to feed herself and her family. I will also put up a legal fight for Muslim girls who get divorced so they get at least half of the husband’s property before being separated. Look at the penury I am living in,” Ishrat added.

She got married to Md Murtuja Ansari, an embroiderer, in 2001. After staying in Bihar till 2004, they came over to West Bengal and lived in Howrah district. She had alleged that after giving birth to three girls, trouble broke out between the two as Ansari wanted a male child.

“Our fourth child was a boy and even after that, his atrocities did not end. He left me here and went to Bihar, where he wanted to re-marry. I stopped him and he later went to Dubai from where he called me up and divorced me by uttering ‘talaq’ three times,” she alleged.

Ishrat said after she was divorced, she had been living in extreme penury with her child. “My sister provides me financial help and I live in my little apartment, supplementing the family income with some sewing work,” she said.