Triple Talaq Bill Will Have To Wait Till The Winter Session

The triple talaq bill that bans divorce of Muslim couples by pronouncing ‘talaq’ thrice by their husbands has not been taken up in Rajya Sabha, this Friday, which is the last day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

The Bill that was passed by the Lok Sabha will have to wait till the winter session for it to become law. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, or the Triple Talaq Bill, not being part of the current session was informed by Chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu during the latter half of the session.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved three crucial amendments to the Bill, including a provision for bail to an accused before the start of the trial. This was one of the three demands put forth by the Congress to support the Bill.

The other two demands are allowing a close relative of the victim to file a case on her behalf and to allow a magistrate to settle disputes between the couple, which the government has refused to incorporate in the Bill.

The Bill that prohibits divorce of Muslim couples by pronouncing ‘talaq’ thrice by their husbands, was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 28, 2017.