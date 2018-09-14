Triple Talaq Activist Shabnam Rani Attacked With Acid In UP’s Bulandshahr

A victim of triple talaq and one of the many brave women who dared to raise their voice against the unjust practice of Nikah Halala, Shabnam Rani was attacked with acid in UP’s Bulandshahr, on September 13.



Earlier she had moved a petition in the Supreme Court where she challenged the practice of nikah halala. She also accused her husband of giving her triple talaq and then forcing her to marry his brother. Nikah halala is an Islamic practice in which a woman who wants to re-marry her husband must first marry another man and divorce him after consummating the marriage.

When Shabnam visited her brother-in-law’s home on Wednesday, she was physically assaulted. Next day she went to file a complaint about the assault, on the way her brother-in-law and his friend threw acid on her. She was immediately hospitalized and her condition is now stable.

A notice has been issued by the Supreme Court to the Union of India and the UP government on Shabnam’s plea seeking security.

H/T: The Quint

