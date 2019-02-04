Triple Talaq Activist Aafreen Rehman On Life After Divorce, Domestic Abuse, And Trust Issues

UPDATE: The Triple Talaq Bill, which was drawn by the government to enact a law to outlaw instant Triple Talaq or talaq-e-biddat is all set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha. Having the provision for a three-year jail term and fine on practicing Triple Talaq, the law, once enacted, will also deal with subsistence allowance for Muslim women and custody of minor children.

The Supreme Court recently declared instant Triple Talaq unconstitutional and made it a non-bailable offense. The catalysts behind this revolution are five women who refused the let this derogatory practice define their life, and TEDx Jaipur is giving you the opportunity to meet one of these fearless fighters – Aafreen Rehman.

On January 27, 2016, Aafreen received three words – Talaq, talaq, talaq – from her husband via a speed post, which shattered her very being. After having tolerated domestic abuse, verbal abuse, and having made countless compromises, she wasn’t ready to accept being yet another victim of this patriarchal tradition.

Penning down her powerful words seemed like an impossible task. After all, she dared to challenge the norms of society; her life holds much more meaning than words can convey. But once I started, it felt as if her voice was still echoing in the recesses of my mind. Excerpts from our conversation:

How is life these days?

I will say that life is certainly better than what I have lived through.

What are your thoughts on SC’s decision on Triple Talaq?

I am really happy with the urgency the Supreme Court applied in this particular case, because being the largest constitutional body, the proceedings of a single case takes years to conclude. By banning instant Triple Talaq, the SC has, to a certain extent, brought a sense of validation to me and many other women who’ve suffered the same derogatory practice.

The Supreme Court bench in a 3:2 verdict said that Triple Talaq is unconstitutional and violative of Articles 14 and 15. The five-judge bench of the apex court, in a split verdict, said that Triple Talaq is not intrinsic to the Quran.

Pardon me for asking this, but do you ever think that if you had taken more time to get to know your ex-husband before marriage, all this could’ve been avoided?

At that moment, he felt like someone I could spend my entire life with. His family was like a mirror image of mine, people who would accept me as their own. Yes, I married him without spending months trying to decode his true personality, but even when one spends months or years to know a person, there is no guarantee that now you perfectly know this particular individual.

I agree. When did you decide that enough is enough?

Until the day I received the divorce papers, I was frantically trying to amend the differences between us. Even after I had received them, I still tried, not because I was afraid of what society would say about my marriage ending like this. I didn’t want the home I had found with my husband to break down, ever.

But after some time, I realized that this is what the reality is now, and I decided to go through the Quran Sharif. And I discovered that Islam has never allowed the practice of instant Triple Talaq, and that’s when I decided that I won’t be the victim of a law that even my religion doesn’t say yes to.

Really?!

Yes! And when we laid down this very reality during the arguments in the court, it got us the victory we’re celebrating today.

Then what does Islam say about Triple Talaq?

Instant Triple Talaq as a practice is not mentioned in the Quran or Sharia law. What is mentioned is how the divorce procedure works, wherein, after the husband utters talaq, there is a waiting period of three months in which reconciliation can happen. If it doesn’t help, then the divorce is finalized. People just twisted it to suit their needs, which in turn has done nothing but suppressed the rights of women.

Instant Triple Talaq is the practice through which men can instantly divorce their wives by saying talaq three times , over any inconsequential matter, without giving her a chance to defend her rights. Practised by some in the Muslim community, this ‘right’ of men has forever exploited those of women.

And on top of it, there exists this stigma around divorced women.

It is very sad to say that this terrible stigma does exist. While my family has been my pillar throughout this, I am well aware of what people might be saying behind my back. I know the questions they raise, the accusations they make, the assumptions they’ve stuck to. Some may have even questioned the sanctity of my character, blaming it as the reason for my divorce.

Will it change? Yes. But will it change in one go? No. We have already progressed a lot in terms of broadening our mentality, so it’ll take some time to let go of a thinking that has concrete years behind it. But because of the constant support of my family and friends, I was and am confident that my spirit won’t be broken even if someone said that to my face.

If you were aware of the fact that your family would support you no matter what, why did you tolerate the domestic abuse?

There were two reasons. First, it wasn’t just my dreams that were attached to my marriage; it was of my family too. All I could imagine was the heartbreak they would go through if they came to know what was happening with me. And second, if I focus on the upbringing my parents gave me, I would say I was raised without having to live within the limits of ‘what a girl should be allowed to do.’ It was my own commitment to the marriage that I let the abuse – be it mental, physical, or emotional – go on for so long.

The emotional abuse is the hardest to get over. Along with it goes the ability to trust another person again.

True. For now, trusting someone is certainly a hard thing for me. But I also know that every person I meet is not going to be like my ex-husband. I am positive that someday, perhaps in the future, someone will make this seem like a forgotten nightmare. I’ve left it all to destiny. I can’t be that negative so as to think that life is completely ruined for me.

What wonderful positivity you possess. But the battle you’ve fought is not an easy one, so what has kept you motivated till now?

As I mentioned earlier, the support of my family. Especially my cousin, Nasreen Akhtar, who is also a women’s rights activist. She has always been there for me. And my defiance at accepting a wrong thing, that refused to die down.

After waging a war against Triple Talaq, what other derogatory practices are you aiming to bring to an end?

My petition against Triple Talaq also included Halala marriages and the practice of polygamy, the practice of a man having more than one wife. And I vow to keep going till they are declared unconstitutional as well.

Halala is a controversial practice that requires a woman to marry someone else, consummate the marriage, and get a divorce again in order to be able to remarry her first husband.

You’ve stoked the fire of a revolution, no doubts there. While the law is yet to be formed, how do you think your actions will impact the future?

I hope that this serves as an example to those women who opt to stay silent, accepting the wrongs inflicted on them. I wish that for parents it serves as a trigger that leads them to realize the importance of giving their daughters an upbringing that teaches them to never tolerate any injustice.

Aafreen Rehman is coming to Jaipur as one of the guest speakers at TEDx Jaipur, organized at Marriott Hotel from December 16-18. And if you were, like me, inspired by our 20-minute conversation, book your tickets to the event here and meet other speakers with the same determination and willpower.

This article was first published on 12th December 2017.