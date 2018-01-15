TripAdvisor’s Top Travel Destinations For 2018 Will Help You Plan That Long Overdue Vacay

The new year started with the happy news that flight rates have been made cheaper. Yay! But do you know what doubles this dose of pure bliss? TripAdvisor has revealed its “top trending travel spots” for 2018, and finally, we can plan that long overdue vacation, because the list gives you some of the most mesmerizing locations to fulfill your wanderlust.

The list is based on the year-on-year increase in positive ratings and booking interest for a particular location on the travel site. And on the very first rank is the Ishigaki Island in Japan where white sandy beaches, luminous blue waters, and coral reefs are just waiting to be the background of your next Instagram story. While you are there, do try out the Soba Noodles, they are delicious!

The other top destinations are from Asia, North America, Africa and Europe, with Eastern Europe taking away the prize as its multiple destinations have made it to top 10 – Gdansk in Poland, Riga in Latvia and Rovinj in Croatia.

“While this year’s results show a broad spread of the world represented, with winners located in five different continents, it’s Eastern Europe which is dominating as a 2018 hotspot,” said Hayley Coleman from TripAdvisor.

And before you dearies lose your patience with my rambling, here is the list of the top destinations:

Ishigaki (Japan) Kapaa (Hawaii) Nairobi (Kenya) Halifax (Canada) Gdansk (Poland) San Jose (Costa Rica) Riga (Latvia) Rovinj (Croatia) Nerja (Spain) Casablanca (Morocco)

I am off to pack my bags, after all, aisa mauka phir kahan milega!

