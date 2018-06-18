Triathlete And Solo Traveller Mayuri Singh Is A Free Spirit Who Lives For The Adrenaline Rush

“Today marks the one year anniversary of my travelling adventures. Exactly a year ago I set out on my 6-month long solo trip to South East Asia,” Mayuri tells me in a voice that brims with excitement.

Thirty-one-year-old Mayuri Singh identifies herself as a lawyer, triathlete, solo traveller, blogger, saree lover, digital nomad, adventurer, explorer, and free spirit. But trust me she is a lot more. Everything about this daredevil exudes strength and determination. She has a soul that thrives on travel and a heart that beats for adrenaline.

“One day I sat and wondered how since childhood I have been counting years and I’d be 30 soon. It was rather alarming to realise that I had a long list of pending things to do and I wasn’t ticking off anything from it. I needed to check things off that list,” Mayuri starts sharing her journey with me.

Participating in Ironman and finishing it was the first thing that she wanted to tick off from her bucket list. The idea had her hooked solely for the reason that it “sounded so impossible initially” and the challenge in it acted as an inspiration for the go-getter that Mayuri is.

After a year of intense training, she finally participated in half Ironman 70.3 (1.9 km of swimming, 90 km of cycling and 24 km of running) held in Bahrain and finished it like a boss.

The training, of course, was strenuous. Mayuri was working full-time as a legal advisor when she started training for Ironman. She’d get up early every morning, leave for her training, come back, go to work, return from work and then again go for her training. That was her routine for the entire year. She even cut her hair short in order to save time on hair care.

The most surprising part was that Mayuri didn’t even know how to swim when she started training for Ironman and signed up for swimming classes especially for it. Also running for just 200 metres would make her breathless. The challenge was big as were the bets put by her on her willpower.

“The biggest challenge was to commit to keep going every single day. One thing that the period taught me was that if you are hundred percent committed to something then it is sure to happen,” shares Mayuri.

Sensing her passion I asked her how it felt to ultimately finish the Ironman. Touched with the memory of the grand feat she answered in an excited voice, “It was so unbelievable! It was the kind of feeling when you are so excited that you can’t even describe the sense of achievement in words. Now when I think about it perhaps euphoria is the word.”

As soon as she got done with Ironman, Mayuri’s next phase of life was already calling to her. Ironman had opened up new horizons of mental strength and human capacity to her and a 9 to 5 desk job wouldn’t have done justice to it.

That is when Mayuri quit her job, switched to freelancing and set out to quench her thirst for travelling. She went backpacking to South East Asia last year in June and don’t jump in surprise when I tell you that the only planning she did for the trip was to get a VISA for Vietnam. “When I went for my VISA, the immigration people asked me when was I coming back and I smiled back and said ‘I don’t know.’ ‘Are you mad???’ Was the immediate response that I received.”

While she asserts that the behind-the-scenes of backpacking solo is not as rosy as Instagram has fooled us into believing, she indeed had the time of her life. “Backpacking completely changed my perspective about life,” Mayuri tells me.

“I learned that while we keep getting worried about things like power, property, and money, things that cannot even make us happy, the things that really reach our souls and make us happy from within are actually very simple ones,” Mayuri says, musing upon her learnings from the trip.

She adds, “I returned from the trip with a sense of confidence that ensured me that I was ready to take on anything in life.”

Once back from South East Asia Mayuri started exploring India through her solo travels and got so hooked on to Kashmir that she ended up going on three solo backpacking trips to the picturesque place.

So elevated were her confidence levels by the second trip to Kashmir that she decided to explore its non-touristy areas for the third trip. She tells me, “The problem with our country is that negative news here spreads like wildfire. Kashmir is breathtaking and not at all scary as is projected by the media. The idea of propagating the same thought encouraged me to go and explore the so-called sensitive areas of Kashmir.”

To my surprise when I asked her if she faced any security threats during her trips, Mayuri answered, “not at all.” She explained, “As long are you are careful, respectful towards the culture of the place that you are visiting and comply to the rules and regulations, nothing wrong is likely to happen.”

She continues, “You know what has been my biggest learning from all of these solo trips? It is that the world is a lot safer than we think of it.”

When you are a woman, managing periods on the go is always a challenge and it becomes even bigger when you are on as rigorous journeys as Mayuri takes. I thus had to ask how exactly does she manage periods on the go and after listening to her answer I felt glad that I did that.

Her answer went like, “It has been over a year-and-a-half since I switched to menstrual cups and thank God I did that! The benefits are endless and I can do just anything sans any restrictions. It’s eco-friendly and a great investment.”

Besides cherishing the adrenaline rush that she extracts from all her adventures, there is one more thing that Mayuri simply loves i.e. saree. She tells me fondly, “I have always been a saree lover. I was always asked if it was some special occasion whenever I showed up to my college or work in a saree, which I did quite often. I’d keep telling them that it’s just that I love saree and you don’t really need an occasion to do something that you love.”

There have been times when Mayuri has even travelled in a saree but she stopped that for a while owing to practicality issues. Her love for sarees then made her find out alternatives and she started experimenting with drapes and comfortable and practical ways to don the beautiful garment. It won’t be long before you see her backpacking pictures from far-off places, draped in a saree.