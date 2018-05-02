Trial Of Sexual Abuse Cases Under POCSO Act Need To Be Fast-Tracked: SC To High Courts

The delay in trial in sexual assault cases involving children and the increasing rate of the pendency of child sexual assault cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have irked the Supreme Court of India. Hence, the SC has issued a slew of directions to all the high courts of the country.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, directed all high courts to ensure that the cases of sexual assault of children are fast-tracked and decided by special courts. The apex court has also asked the high courts to instruct trial courts not to grant unnecessary adjournments during the trial of cases under POCSO Act.

The bench comprising of other Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud also instructed that the high courts make a strict committee of three judges to regulate and monitor the trials of sexual assault cases of children as regulated by the PIL filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava. The PIL filed by Srivastava said child rapists should be awarded the death penalty.

The bench has also asked the courts to maintain a child-friendly environment in tune with the spirit of the Act on the day of the hearing.

H/T: The Times of India

Image used for representational purpose