Travel Vlogger Nadine Shares Quick Tips To Make Travel Your Profit-Making Business

In eight years, 30-year-old Nadine Sykora has travelled to 50 countries. While the travel vlogger from Canada had been exploring countries, she had also made a living out of it. It started as a dream, which she wanted to tick off after her college before she settled into a full-time job. The travel became her passion and she soon turned this into a profession.

She tried creating videos as an experiment during her time in the university and she continues to do that under Hey Nadine, her YouTube channel, which has more than four lakh subscribers.

The travel vlogger recently made her visit to India, and in conversation with The Hindu, she shares her experience and some insights on travelling as a job.

On her visit to India:

She said, “India had always been very high on my bucket list. I didn’t want to come for just a few days, I wanted to be here for a few weeks. So, when the opportunity presented itself, I said yes!”

“I never knew there was so much variety between each state and city. Delhi is very different from Mumbai or Puducherry. It was exciting to learn about it. The food really is the best in the world.”

Because we can never have enough Taj on a Monday 🕌 So to add to that I’m giving away 2 Taj Mahal postcards! To enter leave a comment below with your favourite travel destination and tag one friend! 💌 (ps, new India video on my channel, link in desc) 5,570 Likes, 91 Comments – Nadine Sykora (@heynadine) on Instagram: “Because we can never have enough Taj on a Monday 🕌 So to add to that I’m giving away 2 Taj Mahal…”

There, however, were things that didn’t really make it to the love list. “The traffic, noise, and chaos of the big cities is something I am not used to. But over time I learned how to deal with it,” she said.

On travel tips:

Start small: Fear and money are the two biggest factors that hold us back from travelling. To conquer fear, it helps to practise, and we do that by starting small.

Budget: Travel costs money. Maintain a budget and maybe start with exploring more of your country. We call this ‘staycation’, where you take a vacation in your own city, or state, or country. India is remarkable, honestly. Travellers come from far and wide to visit and see what it has to offer.

Have patience: Travel isn’t always perfect. Things can go wrong, but it’s best not to worry about the ‘what-if’s. Stressing is only going to make things worse, and sometimes the mishaps turn into the best adventures and make the best stories.

When your business is travel:

“This is the business side of what I do. It’s how I’m able to afford my travels as well as earn an income. Dealing with clients means that you are giving up a part of your creative freedom for financial support,” she said.

“It takes practice to learn how to best collaborate with organisations while maintaining your integrity and still create good content that people will watch.”

Sweet like Canadian Sugar 🍭 . . This is a maple sugar shack where they make maple taffy and sell all sorts of maple goodies! Very delicious Canadian treat and we got to have some while we were in Quebec. . What’s your favourite kind of candy? . . #quebec #montreal #mapletaffy #maplesugar #sugarshack #dametraveler #wearetravelgirls #femmetravel #DarlingEscapes 3,302 Likes, 36 Comments – Nadine Sykora (@heynadine) on Instagram: “Sweet like Canadian Sugar 🍭 . . This is a maple sugar shack where they make maple taffy and sell…”

Her advice for budding travel bloggers and vloggers, “Find a niche. Find an area that makes you an expert. This might take some time to figure out, but it’s essential to separate yourself from the rest in the field. Create your own voice. That is how you stand out.”

On the evolving travelling industry:

“It has seen an astonishing growth over the last five to 10 years. A huge part of it is due to social media and the ease of booking one’s own travel online. There is an abundance of knowledge available to people. The cost of travel has come down. This excites me because it gives more people the opportunity to see more of the world for themselves,” she said.

Commenting on the increasing commercialisation, she said, “Wherever there is an industry growing rapidly and a demand for infrastructure, there will be commercialisation. Unfortunately, not all of this is good. Mass tourism is not a sustainable model, as you’ve probably experienced in the form of enormous crowds at some of the most famous spots in India. But this will change as people search for more untapped, unknown, and less touristy spots. Growth means more money and jobs for people that need them.”

Cheers to a New Year full of New Adventures🍷!! . . #sheisnotlost #wearetravelgirls #femmetravel #DarlingEscapes #dametraveler #alpinebabes 5,385 Likes, 203 Comments – Nadine Sykora (@heynadine) on Instagram: “Cheers to a New Year full of New Adventures🍷!! . . #sheisnotlost #wearetravelgirls #femmetravel…”

She concluded defining her travel self: “A bucket-list adventurer. I like a bit of the bucket-list hotspots and a little bit of mystery.”

H/T: The Hindu