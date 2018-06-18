Transwoman Suchitra Dey Shares The Humiliating Questions She Had To Face During Job Interviews

Suchitra Dey underwent sex-reassignment surgery (SRS) in the year 2017 and then carried on with hunting for the best of jobs in Kolkata. She hoped for the best as she had both experience and a strong educational background.

The 30-year old has a double MA degree in Geography and English and a BEd degree and 10 years of experience. However, during the interviews for teaching positions at Kolkata’s leading schools, she faced painful humiliations.

Sharing her horrific experience, she told the Indian Express, “My educational qualification or 10 years of experience didn’t matter to them. When they looked at me, all they could see was a man who had transformed into a woman. Nothing else mattered because if one belongs to the third gender in this country, ridicule is a way of life.”

She continued, “One of the interviewers at a well-known Kolkata school asked me to wear male outfits because all my mark sheets and certificates say that I am a man. In each of these interviews, I faced the worst kind of humiliation. The male principal of one of these schools asked me whether I can bear a child. He also asked me if my breasts are real. Would these questions be asked if I wasn’t a transgender woman?”

During the interviews, the attention was totally diverted and unwanted questions were thrown at her. Infuriated with the behavior, she wrote to the West Bengal Human Rights Commission (WBHRC) on June 11. “I couldn’t handle the humiliation anymore. The things I have been asked by authorities at “reputed” schools of Kolkata shows the kind of mindset people still hold about our community. If someone like me, who is educated and experienced, has to face this then imagine the plight of those who don’t have the opportunity to go to school, or the ones who have been ostracised,” Suchitra said.

Nirmal Chandra Sarkar, assistant secretary of WBHRC, replied to the complaint and said, “All our petitions are placed before the commission, which passes an order. We can only implement the order. Later, if an inquiry is required, we will follow the necessary process and a letter will be sent back to the complainant about the course of action.”

She is now working at the same school, where she worked before the surgery. “Everyone there has always been extremely cooperative. The management was happy to let me rejoin after the surgery and I finally started leading my life as a woman. I currently teach students from classes V to X,” she said.

