Transwoman Arrested In Kerala, Put In Men’s Cell And Beaten By Warden Finally Shifted To Transgender Cell

In Kerala, a transwoman was arrested and then imprisoned in the men’s cell, stripped and forced to wear men’s clothes in the Ernakulam Central Police Station.

The incident happened on October 16 when Hema, a sex worker, was chasing a man named Biju who had snatched her handbag and chased after him till they accidentally ran into the police. Even though she told the police about her bag, they were both taken to the Ernakulam Central police station, where Hema was put in the men’s cell despite her being a transwoman. But the police refused to believe her and filed a case of stealing and impersonation against her.

When her friends came to see her they ridiculed and shooed them away. “We reached the police station the next morning, but they wouldn’t let us see her. All this while, Biju’s family was allowed to see him. By noon, we made a lot of noise and they let us meet her. Police officer Sajan Joseph had even told us she could go free, she just shouldn’t repeat this. But then the constables said they should wait for the Circle Inspector. Instead of letting her go, the CI registered a case against her. She was arrested on the night of 16th and still not presented in a court on 17th evening. But Biju was allowed to go, he walked away mocking us. We didn’t hear from Hema for days after that,” says Sajana, a transwoman who had visited Hema.

In the days that followed, they couldn’t find where Hema was. When they finally found out that Hema had been shifted to the Ernakulam sub-jail they came to know that she was often beaten up by the jail warden, a man called Prince. It was when the government’s Social Justice Department intervened in the issue that Hema was moved to special transgender cell Viyyur Jail, Thrissur.

“It is a human right violation. She should have been taken to the special transgender cell in Viyyur Central Jail, Thrissur,” said Syama S Prabha, project officer at the Transgender Cell of Social Justice Department.

“But this was a man,” said the policeman. “That’s why the person was moved to Viyyur, because there are no facilities here at the sub jail. We had to keep the person here for a few days, waiting for police escort to take her to the sub jail. These things take time.”

H/T: The News Minute

Image used for representation purposes only