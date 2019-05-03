Translator Daisy Rockwell On Keeping Essence Of Partition Stories Alive While Translating Them

The world of words is far-reaching and widespread and it is because of translators that we are blessed with the opportunity to read gems published originally in a different language. One such gifted translator is Daisy Rockwell, a Hindi Scholar who has translated many famed books in English. A celebrated Hindi-Urdu translator from America, she started learning Hindi at the age of 19 after mastering Latin, French, German, and ancient Greek.

Her most acknowledged works include translating Hindi writer Upendranath Ashk’s books – Hats and Doctors, a collection of short stories, and Girti Diwarein, titled Falling Walls, into English. To tap into her extensive knowledge and know more about the nuances of translating historically significant events, and the role of a translator in this culturally diverse world, IWB had a Twitter chat with her, titled ‘Translating Partition’.

On retaining the essence of the original book while translating partition stories

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog Well, whether or not I’ve been successful is for the readers to decide! 1/n

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog But there are many issues folded into the question you asked: First is the implication that by translating into English local flavor will be lost. Is that really true? The local flavor and culture is already embedded in the stories and scenarios, no matter what the language 2/n

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog Then there is the question of whether I can convey these things as a foreigner to Hindi-Urdu. That is open to interpretation, but I have spent decades reading Hindi and Urdu lit, visiting South Asia, and I also did a PhD in South Asian language and culture. 3/n

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog And finally, there’s another issue embedded in the question, I think: will MY non-South Asian English capture the milieu; i.e., my English is American: will I be able to capture the way the book would have been written in English by an India/Pakistani? 4/n

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog The answer to that is no! But I do try to write my translations in an English that is ‘neutral’ and ‘global’, so that it will be accessible to readers around the world, while still being mindful of common words and phrases used in Indian English. 5/end

On the faintness of the translator shaping or breaking the translation of any work

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog Translation is supposed to be a sort of mirage. Conventional wisdom runs that if a translation is really good, the readers forget completely that the work was translated at all and feel that they are in direct contact with the original work. 1/n

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog In truth, however, no one is more disruptive to a piece of writing than the translator. The translator rewrites *the entire text*. Every single word!! What could be louder and more obtrusive than that? 2/n

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog But I would like to trouble this mirage for a moment: English is now an Indian/South Asian language, but it began as a colonial imposition. It has an asymmetrical relationship with the other languages of South Asia. 3/n

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog This gives rise to a host of ethical questions concerning translating these languages into English, especially on the part of a white American like myself. Some theorists believe that the act of translation into English is doing violence to the original text. 4/n

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog I don’t agree that translation is violence but I’m sympathetic to the argument. Because of this, I don’t think it’s right for those of us who translation into English from colonized languages to pretend to be invisible and neutral. 5/n

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog The renowned translator from French and German into English, Anthea Bell, has said that one must make the reader feel that the book was imagined in English. To me, that would be doing violence to the text. 6/n

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog I have no desire to make readers believe that the text was imagined and written in English–to that end, I retain some words, and try to preserve unusual idioms and turns of phrase. I want you to remember the origins of the book. 7/n

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog And I don’t want my role to be forgotten, because there’s something insidious about that–the reader should think about the act of translation too. 8/end

On her understanding of Indian culture

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog The first part of the question, whether my understanding of Indian culture helps…well of course! I wouldn’t be able to do any of it without that. 1/n

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog As to the second part: I don’t know if my being a woman adds to the depth of my translation of women characters or not. What I can say is that a couple of years ago, after translating four books by male authors, I decided to only translate women authors.

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog I can only translate work that truly fascinates me, confuses me, and teaches me. The women authors I’ve translated since that decision have taught me so much and made me grow as a person and a feminist. 3/n

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog Rather than framing the issue in terms of my expertise and my special qualities, let’s reframe it as the expertise of these amazing authors: Khadija Mastur, Krishna Sobti, Usha Priyamvada and Geetanjali Shree have taught me so much, and I’m grateful. 4/end

On working with male and female authors and the gender slant she observed

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog The gender slant is enormous! Patriarchy is everywhere. Since I started translating only women, I started reading only women as well. Now I find it hard to go back. 1/n

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog There are two major problems I see in the writing of many male authors: The first is the rampant objectification of women, what we might call the ‘boobs first’ approach, when female characters are described primarily in terms of their looks. 2/n

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog The Boobs First approach of course gives particular focus to the breasts. The clothing and hair are very vague, there’s usually something about the waist and hips, and the large watery eyes (these are attractive women, obvi). 3/n

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog Unattractive women get a misogynistic inverse of the Boobs First approach (or they might be described as having ugly breasts). 4/n

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog Women authors do not do this to men, and they don’t do it to women either. In fact, women authors rarely describe breasts at all, unless for some salient reason. They are also much more specific in describing hair and clothing. 5/n

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog Women authors don’t say: ‘She was dressed all in blue, with long, flowing hair.’ They say: ‘She wore a blue Kanchipuram silk sari with a golden brocade border and matching golden blouse, and wore her hair in a high bun.’ 6/n

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog Men ridicule this type of fashion specificity as superficial (because just describing the boobs is really deep?). 7/n

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog Before I get derailed on boobs and fashion, let me get back to the second significant difference between men’s and women’s writing: descriptions of women characters’ subjective experiences. 8/n

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog Male writers tend to give short shrift to descriptions of the emotional experiences of women characters, but the opposite is not true for women authors and male characters. 9/n

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog This is most noticeable when a female character is suffering physically or emotionally, which often seems like an opportunity for the male protagonist to spend 1-100 pages thinking about how much this makes him suffer. 10/n

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog In short, yes, there are differences. I don’t mean to offend male authors, and I have many favorites among them, and even wrote my PhD about one, but I developed these ideas by reading them closely and translating them. 11/end

On being a woman translator and cultural patriarchy affecting her work

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog Patriarchy is everywhere! The only way to keep it from seeping into our work is to consciously deprogram ourselves. Hence my decision to stop reading and translating men. That was very freeing for me and made me understand how patriarchy was embedded in my intellectual work.

On literary works of women authors being more relevant today than they were 15-20 years back

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog No! They were always relevant. But maybe people weren’t paying as much attention as they are now.

On the impact of translations of partition on the western world

Daisy Rockwell on Twitter @indianwomenblog Well, there’s no way of knowing. Ideally, Western readers will learn that the Partition was a critical world historical event on par with the Holocaust or the Vietnam War that should be understood and studied.

On writing and translating – two very distinct and separate spaces of creativity