Translation Of Krishna Sobti’s Last Novel Hits Stands On Her 94th Birth Anniversary

The English translation of Krishna Sobti’s last novel Gujarat Pakistan Se, Gujarat Hindustan Tak, is all set to hit the stands today and take us back to the jolting years of partition. Set in 1947, it tells the story of the fearless heroine Manjhli who has to navigate through the realities of a newly changed India.

Daisy Rockwell has done the translation for the book. She writes in her introduction to the book, “Where other authors have spilled buckets of ink writing histories and novels about the partition, Sobti attempts to use the smallest amount of ink possible, to cut the story of migrancy and violence down to the bone. Even Manto rarely managed so few words in his Siyah Hashiye (Black Borders), his ultra-short stories of the partition.”

Sobti, who passed away on January 1995 this year, was one of the very few women writers of transitioning India who didn’t flinch away from writing about female identity and sexuality. Some of her most celebrated works include “Mitro Marjani”, “Zindaginama,” and “Surajmukhi Andhere”. She would have turned 94 today i.e. January 18.

Speaking further on the book, Daisy says, “for better or worse, the novel will be most likely much easier to read in English than in Hindi.”

“…for worse, because of the lost textures of the Sobti-lect; for better, because a broad audience may now have access to this marvellous palimpsest,” she explains.

A Gujarat Here, A Gujarat There has been published by Penguin and is a powerful tale of partition and loss as well as a glimpse of a defining moment in the Indian history.

