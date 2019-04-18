Translating Political Speeches Into Regional Languages, Jyothi Vijaykumar Ensures That Their Essence Is Not Lost

In the past 24 hours, Jyothi Vijaykumar– a junior lawyer and a teacher of sociology at the Kerala Civil Service Academy – has been receiving tons of praises. The reason? Well, she has been pretty apt at translating Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s speeches into regional languages while keeping the essence and meaning of the original speech intact.

“I don’t know how it happened, maybe because I have been listening to Rahulji’s speeches for a while,” she said. She has been accompanying Rahul Gandhi on his campaigning rounds. Daughter of a Congressman, Adv D Vijayakumar, Jyothi is a former journalist, television anchor, and has also worked in Corporate Communications at UST, Technopark.

Many times translations of political leaders’ speeches go horribly wrong, making them a target of criticism but when it comes to Jyothi, her perfect Malayalam and apt pronunciation don’t leave any space for errors.

Since she translated Rahul Gandhi’s speech in 2011 for the first time, Jyothi has become something of an expert when it comes to translating the speeches of the Gandhi family. “I can handle Malayalam, English, and Hindi pretty okay,” said Jyothi.

