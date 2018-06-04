Transgenders Find That Exclusive Toilets For Them In Tamil Nadu May Lead To Discrimination

In Tamil Nadu, an exclusive toilet for transgenders has been set up by the Tiruchi City Corporation at the Central Bus Stand. It has been constructed adjacent to where the urinals for men and women are located.

Built at a cost of about ₹9.8 lakh, the toilet has both Western and Indian water closets and a person, employed by the City Corporation, for its maintenance. It was opened for public use recently and as per the rules of the City Corporation, no user charges will be there.

“We feel happy to meet the long pending demand of transgenders. Tiruchi is one among the first cities to have an exclusive toilet for transgenders. We hope the facility will offer a solution to the difficulties being faced by them while using public toilets. They will get much-needed privacy,” N. Ravichandran, Commissioner cum Special Officer, Tiruchi City Corporation told The Hindu.

Currently, the Corporation is looking for a voluntary organization who is working for the rights and welfare of transgenders so that the operation and maintenance of the toilet can be handed over to it.

Meanwhile, transgenders living in Tiruchi are not very happy with the arrangement of separate toilets for them as it will only lead to them facing more discrimination.

“The intention behind the concept is good. But, I have not come across any issues when using the existing public toilets. Hence, I do not agree with the concept of exclusive toilets for transgenders. The idea should not be to exclude us,” said Kajol, member, Tamil Nadu Transgender Welfare Board.

Many transgenders like X. Gayathiri said that the government needs to focus on providing education, housing and employment opportunities for transgenders, and exclusive toilets are not the solution of the main problems.

H/T: The Hindu

Image used for representation purpose only.