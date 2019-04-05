Transgender Voters To Get Pick-Up And Drop Facility On Election Day In Delhi

In a new effort to encourage transgenders to participate in the electoral process, the Delhi election office will be providing the community members a pick-up and drop facility from dedicated points in Delhi.

The initiative, which was launched on Thursday, was taken up to enroll more transgender voters in the Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency.

Talking about the move, Tanvi Garg, returning officer (RO) of the constituency, said that as the community is close-knit, getting them to open up to the mainstream society requires efforts. “There are only 72 registered transgender voters in Chandni Chowk constituency. NGOs working in this sector told us that this is only one-third of the actual number of such voters. We could get through to some of the members with the help of Ghazala, a transgender who works in my office.”

Adding to it, Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh also shared that only 673 transgenders are enrolled as voters and there is a need to spread awareness among the community to exercise their voting rights. “We have roped in NGOs to conduct a door-to-door survey to identify and register transgenders who are yet to get voter ID cards,” said Singh.

While the booth level officers are being sensitized about the community, the third gender voters also have the option to enroll on the electoral rolls by submitting a self-declaration with their application duly signed by the booth level officers (BLO).

H/T: The Hindustan Times