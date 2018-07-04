Transgender Students In Kerala To Get Two Additional Seats In All Courses In State Universities And Colleges

On Tuesday, the Kerala government has announced that from now on two additional seats in all courses will be reserved for transgender students in state universities and affiliated colleges.

“The Government is pleased to sanction two additional seats in all courses in Universities and affiliated Arts and Science Colleges exclusively for admitting transgender students subject to the fulfillment of qualification,” said the order issued by the Department of Higher Education. “Due to societal issues these students often have to discontinue their studies or to join other academic institutions after an academic year or after the admission process is closed.”

The order was the result of the efforts made by three transgender students— Praveen Nath (Palakkad), Theertha (Ernakulam) and Daya Gayathri (Angamaly)— who had applied for various degree courses in the Maharaja college, Ernakulam, but were denied admission on the basis of merit. So, they approached the state social justice department and submitted a memorandum to the higher education department in order to seek reservation for the transgender students.

“I was pursuing second year BA History at NSS College, Palakkad. When I revealed my identity the college authority was not ready to accept me as a man. Though the students were supportive I had to discontinue my course four months ago. To continue my studies, I applied for BA English at Maharajas College this year but again lost hope when the principal said the college lacks basic facilities to occupy transgender students. Thus, we wrote to higher education department seeking reservation for our community and they issued an order favoring us,” Praveen Nath said. “It is a victory for the transgender community.”

H/T: The Indian Express and The Times Of India