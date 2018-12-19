Transgender Rights Activists Protest Against The Lok Sabha Bill That Criminalises The Community

The Supreme Court’s landmark National Legal Services Authority judgment of 2014 recognized the rights of transgender people to decide their self-identified gender. But on Monday the Lok Sabha passed the Protection of Rights Bill, 2016, by a voice vote that criminalises the community and is discriminatory.

The bill is criticized by the transgender, intersex groups and activists for getting the definition of transgender wrong, as it defines them as ‘neither wholly female nor wholly male.’

The government has made 27 amendments to the bill and the definition of transgender was changed to “a person whose gender does not match with the gender assigned to that person at birth and includes trans man or trans woman, person with intersex variations, gender queer and person having such socio-cultural identities as kinnar, hijra, aravani and jogta.”

Apart from the way the transgender people are defined in the bill, it does not recognize the right to self-identification and it also states that a transgender person has to get a certificate of identity from the district magistrate. This certificate will be issued on the basis of recommendations made by a District Screening Committee, which will consist of a chief medical officer, a member of the transgender community, a district social welfare officer, a psychologist or psychiatrist and an officer nominated by the government.

According to Scroll, the transgender community had conveyed their recommendations to the government but according to a Dalit transgender rights activist, the government did not care for the suggestions made by (members of Parliament) Shashi Tharoor and Supriya Sule.

Protests are held against the regressive transgender bill passed by Lok Sabha and many transgender community activists have come out with their views on the bill and this is what they had to share:

Grace Banu, an activist who has been fighting for reservation in education and employment for the community wrote on Facebook, “Congratulations BJP govt. for deliberately erasing all the suggestions and demands made by multiple trans groups across the country and passing your own regressive version of the Trans Bill today. Looks like your amendments were just a proofreading exercise.”

Burning a copy of the new bill she asked the government to withdraw this bill.

GRACE BANU on Twitter We don’t want this transgender bill2018 .its criminalising trans community .central govt withdraw this bill.#Withdrawtransbill2018 @supriya_sule @republic @TamilTheHindu @MSJEGOI @MirrorNow @povmumbai @transrightsnow https://t.co/d0BxzODhZn

Samabhabona, a trans feminist, shared:

Samabhabona on Twitter The trans bill is regressive and harmful to our existence. The Lok Sabha has passed an a Bill that violates our human and fundamental rights and is in direct violation of the Supreme Court and Constitution. #withdrawtransbill2018 https://t.co/BqCCU6q4BO

Sampoorna, a group of trans and intersex Indians on Twitter, said:

Sampoorna on Twitter The trans bill is silent on livelihood schemes for trans folks but criminalises begging. This will directly affect already vulnerable Hijra communities. And you say the bill is for us? #StopTransBill2018

@lesqueerables shared:

🌈 ʳᵒʰᶦⁿᶦ on Twitter the trans bill enables the state to police trans bodies & curbs the right to self-identification. this is horrific & has long term implications for the community. #StopTransBill2018

Asking cisgender people to come out in support, @shreyilaanasuya says:

#StopTransBill2018 #StopTraffickingBill on Twitter When #Sec377 was being opposed, trans and GNC communities stood with you. Cis queer people, I am talking to you now. Stand with trans people. Show up in equal numbers like they did for you. Make sure you help #StopTransBill2018.

Picture Source: Getty Images