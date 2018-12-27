Transgender Persons Can Now File Sexual Harassment Complaints Under IPC: Delhi HC

In another historic development, the Delhi High Court has ruled that section 354A of the Indian Penal Code can now be used by transgender people to register complaints of sexual harassment.

This decision came out when the High Court heard a petition filed by a transwoman student from Delhi University, whose complaint was not lodged by the police against male students who allegedly sexually harassed her.

“The Petitioner is painfully aware that she was sexually harassed because of her gender identity and expression, which is that of a transgender woman. The Petitioner is also aware that she was denied a legal remedy because of her gender identity and expression as a transgender woman,” the petitioner had contended.

According to the police, they could not register such a complaint because of a lack of appropriate penal section.

The News Minute shared that the petitioner argued that interpretation of the section 354A in a way denies protection to someone who does not conform to the gender binary of ‘woman’ based on sex assigned at birth and this is a violation of the complainant’s fundamental rights under Article 14 (right to equality), 15 (prohibition of discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, or of any of them) and 21 (right to life and liberty) of the Indian Constitution.

It is to be noted that the division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Sangita Dhingra asked the Central government to make clear its stand on the issue, but it did not happen. However, the Delhi police intervened and registered FIR by the petitioner under section 354A and proceeded to investigate the case.

On the instructions of Delhi Commissioner of Police, the Delhi police standing council told the court, “(…) if a cognizable offence, under the provision of section 354-A IPC, in particular, sub clause (i), (ii), and (iv), is made out on the complaint of a transgender, the same shall be registered, in accordance with law, in terms of the decision of the Hon’able Supreme Court in the case of “National Legal Services Authority vs UOI” 2014 5 sc 438.”

The case was disposed of after the petitioner did not press the proceedings further after this response.

H/T: The News Minute