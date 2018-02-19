Transgender Persons Bill Will Be Reintroduced By The Govt. With Suggested Reforms

Since its inception, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016 has been amidst controversies with the community majorly against it. Taking the suggestions of the Parliamentary committee into account, the government is all set to reintroduce the bill in the budget session of Parliament, which resumes on March 5.

According to the officials, the change namely includes removing the phrase “neither wholly male or female” from the definition of transgender in the bill and doing away with the need of a medical screening committee at the district level. In this, the 2016 bill had proposed that a transgender person when making an application to the district magistrate for issuing a “certificate of identity as a transgender person” would be directed by the district magistrate to a district screening committee constituted by the appropriate government.

“Apart from the suggestions made by the parliamentary panel, the government took cognizance of the suggestions made by various rights groups on altering the definition and some suggestions such as doing away with the need to have a screening committee at the district level,” said an official.

Now under the revised bill, the district magistrate would issue a certificate which would indicate a change in gender on receipt of applications “after being satisfied”, the official said.

The parliamentary panel had suggested the definition, “a person whose gender does not match with the gender assigned to that person at birth and includes trans-men and trans-women (whether or not they have undergone sex reassignment surgery or hormone therapy or laser therapy, etc.), gender-queers and a number of sociocultural identities such as kinnars, hijras, aravanis, jogtas, etc.” It is yet to be known whether this definition has been adopted in place of the existing definition.

A transgender person should have the option to choose either “man”, “woman” or “transgender” even if they hadn’t undergone any sex change surgery or hormone therapy said the standing committee, chaired by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bais. The committee also suggested that the civil rights issues of the transgenders like marriage and adoption need to be addressed. It also pointed out that the discrimination against trans people should be defined properly and all forms of violence against them should be commensurate with punishments under existing laws. While the committee had also addressed the need of reservation in jobs and educational institutions for transgenders, it is not clear whether the revised bill includes the same or not.

“The bill should prioritize that no one should be criminalised. When it talks of penalising those who press trans people into begging, it is unclear who can file a complaint against whom. Also, reservation is a must. The bill should also define discrimination (against trans people) and the punishment for sexual violence against trans people,” said Karthik Bittu, an associate professor of biology and psychology at Ashoka University who organized committee depositions from fellow transgender people.

Officials have also confirmed that the revised bill will also specify a comprehensive insurance scheme that will cover the medical expenses of sex reassignment surgery, hormonal therapy, and laser therapy.

