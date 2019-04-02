Transgender Model Bishesh Huirem Appointed By Election Commission To Enroll Trangenders In Voter’s List

In preparation of the upcoming elections, transgender model Bishesh Huirem has been appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to generate awareness in the transgender community. Huirem will help in enrolling transgenders in the voter’s list and ensure that they do vote as part of her special drive by the poll panel.

“I believe there are over four lakh trans people still unregistered in the electoral roll. The lengthy process involved in registering ourselves as transgender is the primary reason behind the less number of transgenders registered in the electoral roll. Apart from acquiring legal documents from an oath commissioner proving our credential, we are required to publish the same in at least two local newspapers to certify us as a transgender,” said Huirem. She had represented India at the Miss International Queen in Thailand in 2016.

“Moreover, one has to incorporate the signatures of their parents or guardians in the requisite documents. No parent wants to accept that their child is a transgender and they are also not willing to put their signatures on documents certifying them as one. It is not possible to hide our identities as names, the address of parents is required,” she added.

“With the exception of a few parties giving tickets to a transgender, there has been less effort in making a transgender the face of a party’s election campaign. So there has been a trust deficit between both political parties and the transgender voters. This is also because we, especially the hijra community, have been so off the mainstream. They believe their votes don’t count much because political commentators say they are very small in number. But the fact is that we are voters, political parties should reach out to us,” said a transgender.

While the Supreme Court had on April 15, 2014, declared transgenders to be a ‘third gender’, “full proof categorisation was difficult for the Election Commission before the General Elections that year”. And that is what makes the election this year important for the community in terms of their participation in the electoral process with a new identity.

“I think the biggest point they (transgenders) are looking at is how the 2019 polls will be different from 2014. Whether the coming government will look at transgenders as an active force and will there be programmes looking at mainstreaming them or not? We want to be counted as Indian citizens like others and we want to have a say in which government comes to power,” said Zainab Patel, a transgender rights activist.

“It has been 72 years of independence. We hope the future government/s take cognizance of this fact and bring in policies and law which is beneficial for all,” added Patel.

H/T: The Indian Express