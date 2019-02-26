Trans Woman Disha Pinky Shaikh Appointed As The Spokesperson Of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

For the first time ever, a transgender person, social activist Disha Pinky Shaikh has been appointed as the spokesperson by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) for Maharashtra.

A writer and poet, Shaikh is hopeful that her party will now make people know about their community as she would use the opportunity to speak on behalf of the community. “Our motto is very clear. It is to give access to those who are minorities, downtrodden, shunned by society and do not have access to the social or political system directly unlike others. Their ideologies are similar to mine and hence I chose to be with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi,” she said.

“A political representation of our community is important and this will only happen if we get access to education and awareness. Hence, my main aim is to enlighten my community about their rights.”

On her appointment, VBA, led by Prakash Ambedkar of the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM), and Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-lttehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), said, “I believe transgenders across the world have never been given adequate political representation. The transgender community lives in every country and they must have the political power to design their policies and shape development and progressive discourse themselves. Having Disha on board with us not only enriches us intellectually but also sends a message of hope to every transgender across India, who lives in fear of being socially ostracized.”

For Shaikh, life hasn’t been easy as she was raised by a single mother and was shunned by her family members. “I studied till Class 10. The non-acceptance of ‘my being’ at home was disturbing which made me quit studies. As a spokesperson, I would like to highlight the issues faced by my community. We should be recognised as human beings. I want my sisters to earn livelihood, get jobs, educate themselves and not be identified with the sound of the ‘clap’,” she said.

Shaikh said, “My appointment was mainly triggered by the recent appointment of another transgender, Apsara Reddy, who was appointed by the Congress as the national general secretary of its women’s wing. This gave me hope that I can make a difference. This progressive step in politics today assures change for betterment, mainly for minorities.”

Talking about the turning point in her life, she said, “I found solace with my guru in Shrirampur. I have faced depression in my teenage years. I wrote down my feelings and turned them into poems. My guru introduced me to a book which was the biography of Babasaheb Ambedkar, and this was a turning point in my life. Ambedkar has a major influence on my life and who I am today.”

“I chose writing as a medium and started writing weekly columns for Marathi newspapers. I picked up this medium to voice my issues related to my community which gained momentum. I am also invited in conferences as a motivational speaker,” she added.

H/T: The Hindustan Times