Training For Self-Defence, These Women Jain Monks In Surat Are Gearing Up To Beat Sexual Harassment

In the Kailashnagar Jain Upashray (monk’s residences) in Surat, a new schedule has been added to the daily routine of the female Jain monks there- self-defense training which started on 19th November. And their teacher is the president of Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, Chanchala Tokravat, who gives physical training to a group of 40 Jain Sadhvis.

The two-hour training sessions, scheduled for three days a week, are held by Tokravat along with three of her female assistants and will last for three months. These self-defense classes were started because of the spike in incidents of sexual harassment against female monks.

“Through this (training) female monks will be well trained in self-defense so that they could protect themselves in any uncertain situation,” said a Jain sadhvi who has been a monk for 50 years.

“Our religion teaches us not to harm any living thing, and we are careful about this. But apart from this, our religion also teaches us to protect ourselves in danger. Through this training, we can protect ourselves, with our hands and also with the sticks that we carry. This will be helpful to us, and in my opinion, every sadhvi should take such training so that she could become physically strong and defend against an opponent in any unavoidable circumstances,” said a 25-year-old monk, who is among the 40 trainees.

“It is the beginning, but one day those who are getting training will become strong enough to protect ourselves. While the cities are safe, the situation is quite different when we walk on highways from one town to another, it is difficult with limited means around you, and anything can happen. I really admire this initiative,” she added.

It was Ashit Gandhi, president of Surat’s Jeevan Kalyan Trust, a Jain outfit, who approached Tokravat in light of the increase in sexual harassment cases. “I spoke to our head priest and took permission from our Jain head priest for getting woman monks trained in self-defence. Finally, I spoke to the sadhvis who agreed to receive the training,” Gandhi said.



“We will teach them how to defend with a stick and without sticks with only arms and legs. We just want to make them mentally and physically strong. I was thrilled on the first day seeing the enthusiasm of woman monks. It is a great honor for me to impart training to them,” said Tokravat. “Since my childhood, I have been associated with Rashtra Sevika Samiti, and received self-defense training. In the last few years, I have been imparting self-defense training to women.”

