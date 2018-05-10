Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Says Alia Bhatt Is A Dedicated And Hard-Working Student

From Student of The Year to Raazi, don’t we all admire the tremendous transformation Alia Bhatt has undergone? According to her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, it’s the 25-year-old’s undeterred hard work and dedication that has helped her achieve the fit body and in fact, Bhatt is an inspiration to Karachiwala.

Personal trainer Yasmin Karachiwala talking about her student Alia told Vogue India, “The main thing I have learned from her is to work hard, and then work even harder.”

Karachiwala and Bhatt built their association back in the year 2015. “She had heard about me and came up to my studio and said this is what I need to work for,” recalled Karachiwala about the first time Bhatt walked upto her.

Considering Bhatt’s long working hours and busy schedule, her workout focuses on Pilates. Karachiwala shares, “We basically focus a lot on Pilates as that works very well on her. She has long working hours and a hectic lifestyle, so this really helps her strengthen and destress; and the results show up beautifully on her body.“

The routine gets a tweak here and there when Bhatt needs a particular body type for her upcoming roles in the movies. “When I get a brief about what look she requires for her upcoming movie project, we look to different Pilates exercises on the reformer, the cadillac, the step barrel, the MOTR, the bodhi and the chair. Sometimes, we add in functional training at the gym, which will include TRX, cables, free weights and kettlebells, among others,“ shares Karachiwala.

Workout is something Bhatt doesn’t like to skip. Karachiwala shared that when Bhatt is not working or shooting she “works out six days a week for at least an hour.” The workout session stretches to 90 minutes or more and it includes cardio as well. “When she is shooting, she conscientiously tries to put in as many days as she can before or after her shoots, depending on how hectic her schedule is,“ says Karachiwala.

Alia likes to be updated with her workout routine when she is away from the country and hence she is always in touch with her. “When she is on long schedules, and often, she’ll message me to send her a workout regime, or take one of my trainers with her. I usually email her workouts that she is familiar with and can be followed easily in the gym. When she is shooting outdoors or on location, I recommend Pilates as she has a travel reformer that she takes with her, or even functional training,” states Karachiwala.

Alia is very cautious when it comes to food as well. “She is not a junk food eater at all; she makes healthy choices and has learned which foods work for her and which don’t over the years,“ shared Karachiwala. She further shared, “Her food plans always varies between one of the two—sometimes she just wants to be vegetarian because she can’t eat meat anymore, and sometimes she eats fish because she can handle it.“ Besides being a controlled eater, Karachiwala says, “she also enjoys whatever she consumes, which is essential.“

Karachiwala admits Alia to be one of her favourite clients. A client who is extremely dedicated, focused, inquisitive and all this at a very young age, amazes Karachiwala. She shared, “She (Alia) is a very committed and dedicated student, and absolutely loves new workouts. She gets super excited when I come back from a trip, because she knows that I will have something new and different for her in store.“

She added, “What is also interesting about working out with her is that she really likes to know the names of all the exercises she is doing. She is one of the few clients I have who will connect with an exercise—for instance, which body part it works on, where to initiate the movement from—and not just blindly follow what I am doing. The dedication really pays off, as despite her heavy work schedule, she makes the time to come and work out. It is rare to come across someone who is so hardworking at such a young age.“

H/T: Vogue India