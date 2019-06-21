Trainer Apoorva Jayarajan On Dancing With Yoga, Saree Love, And Granny’s Lessons

Meet Apoorva Jayarajan from Pune, a dancer with a degree in fashion designing, a self-learned yoga and an AcroYoga practitioner. Her Instagram account is a daily dose of fitness inspiration and a window to her eccentric fashion sense.

Mixing old practice of Yoga with a contemporary form of fitness is not the only blend of classic and contemporary in her life. When we asked her about her fitness and health inspiration, she said, “I want to live and follow a life just like my grandmother’s.”

While the young girl feels like in a cocoon with her family around, she doesn’t fear to speak out loud in the outer world.

In a breezy conversation with us, she gives us a peek into her life ruled by fitness, talks how Yoga has changed her as a person, and how her family has been the only advisor she has ever needed.

Read excerpts:

There has been confusion and apprehension when it comes to combining other fitness routines with Yoga. You, being an AcroYoga practitioner, how do you suggest our readers to do it right?

The right way is to explore and find out what works for your body. I was always a dancer, I picked Yoga later and learned on my own. While mastering the practice, I had experimented with AcroYoga. It doesn’t matter what you are mixing Yoga with – gymnastics, dance, or aerobics, what actually matters is how comfortable you are doing it. One needs to learn to listen to the body.

So, what are your favourite places to lay a mat for the asanas?

I absolutely love outdoors. The smell of nature, the air, the open space fill me with happiness. Apart from that, a secluded park is my happy space as I need a lot of space. And, yes, my house balcony, which is decorated with love my mom has for plants.

What are your favourite asanas when you are…

i. Stressed

Balasana. It relieves tension in shoulders and neck and is good to cope with stress and anxiety.

ii. PMSing

Legs up the wall. This one helps to regulate the blood pressure and blood flow.

iii. On Periods

Baddha Konasana aka the Butterfly pose. Gives me comfort.

iv. Lazy

Malasana aka the garland pose.

v. Bored

I am generally not the one who gets bored, when I am, just sit on the couch and alternately raise my legs.

Also, tell us about the asanas that are a part of your everyday routine.

I mostly go with the flow. It includes surya namaskar, a couple of lunges, headstands, plié (learned during the dancing days and totally love it).

Your Instagram feed shows that your love is not limited to dance and Yoga. Another love of your life is sarees. Is that true?

Haha, absolutely. I love, love wearing sarees to every place possible. Not just to occasions, where the millennials have restricted it to, but everywhere.

Wow. Tell us more. Your favourite drape, collection, and also a drape that could befriend yoga and dance.

I love the pocket drape, which I have recently learned. I don’t have a collection of own but I help curate one for mom. She is an absolute lover of the six-yard and I am sure this love has been passed on to me. She and I collect sarees from every new place we go to.

The Nauvari drape from Maharashtra is a very comfortable and convenient drape. It’s a pant drape with pallu on top that can be worn to perform lots of activities.

That reminds me, we saw a beautiful picture of you with your mom and granny. Tell us about their part in your fitness life.

My mother is very fitness conscious and is very much involved in almost every decision of my life. She is the critique of my work who gives constructive feedback. For that matter, our family is very open about likes and dislikes and maybe, because of that, I feel the work has become easier.

Speaking for dance, my sister and I have definitely got the genes of our grandmother. I remember, when I was young, she told me she was learning a form of dance. I thought, really? But when I saw her dance, I was stunned!

Your sister is your business partner and is also your fitness buddy. Tell us about the bond shared between you two.

I learned dancing watching her. There’s a seven-year gap between us but we’re really open with each other. We discuss everything. From modules for our dance studio to each other’s personal work, everything.

“Any time women come together with a collective intention, it’s a powerful thing,” said one of your posts. Tell us about one such moment of your life.

So, once a picture of mine and a few videos were blatantly stolen from my Instagram and used on a page, which made me extremely furious. In the procedure following, the cyber cell only removed it from the concerned page. It then occurred to me that it probably waits for things to get worse to take stricter action.

These things happen frequently because it is convenient for people to use copyright content and get away with it. Knowing it happens to almost every other second creative person, few of my friends and sister got together and started a movement #notusanymore. It soon went viral and a journalist got in touch with us to cover the incident.

Necessary actions were taken, the serious issue came once again in the notice, and we were glad that our movement could bring the entire country’s attention.

Wow.

We’re sure Yoga plays a bigger part in your life and is not just an exercise routine.

You’re right, it is much more profound. It has made me calm and collected, made me less reactive to small issues that bothered me before. Before I started Yoga, I had irregular periods, I had PCOD. I got it fixed in a period of 3-4 months. My PCOD is slowly going away.

Not only that, my skin is quite sensitive and even allergic to my own sweat. I couldn’t go to the beach. With Yoga, this has gone away too.

It has become my hacks for quite a few problems, too. Like, I now know what to do when I am anxious, when I am claustrophobic.

Yoga has now become a global trend and the world is exploring their own ways of following the practice. For example, there is Goat Yoga, Cat Yoga, Nude Yoga, etc. What do you feel about these variations of Yoga?

Yoga is a very individual practice. I think it’s good to explore newer ways to an extent it doesn’t lose its aesthetics. For example, I do YOGAANCE, which is basically Yoga plus Dance. I feel it’s amazing to explore body moves through Yoga, but, yet again, maintaining and keeping the natural aesthetics intact.

Do you think the multi-faceted practice of yoga can lead a modern body positivity movement?

Of course. Yoga teaches acceptance – acceptance of your true self. It develops patience, increases understanding, and teaches to let go.

Before we sign off, tell us about the diet you follow before and after Yoga?

I have never restricted myself from eating anything. My grandmother never followed a diet and is fitter than most of us. So, I want to live and lead a life like hers.

Answering the question, I generally drink filtered coffee and a light breakfast followed by a heavier one post Yoga.