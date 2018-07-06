Tortured, Detained And Sold As Slave, Chand Bee Narrates The Terrible Picture Of Human Trafficking

In the recent years, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 8,057 cases of human trafficking were registered with the police, with Telangana and Andhara Pradesh registering 229 and 239 cases respectively. And of all these countless helpless people many don’t even get justice. One such story is of 45-year-old Chand Bee who was cheated by a travel agent and sold off to a kafeel (sponsor) for Rs 3 lakh in Saudi Arabia in 2017.

In May 2017, when Chand Bee, a resident of Ahmed Nagar in Hyderabad, was promised a tailoring job, she flew to Saudi Arabia with help from a travel agent in Golconda named Adil. He promised her a job visa as a tailor and for three months, she worked at the kafeel’s mansion as a tailor and earned 1500 Saudi Riyal every month.

“Things were fine until August when suddenly Khadeeja, the kafeel, locked me up in a room and tortured me, forcing me to work as a khadamma. I refused. I was denied food and water and was tortured for days,” Chand Bee said.

Following this, she agreed to work as a khadamma at 1200 SR per month. Now her day would begin at 6 in the morning and sometimes end at 2 or 3 in the night. “We were given only one meal a day. Sometimes, unable to resist hunger, we used to steal from the leftovers. We were asked to freshen up in less than 3 minutes and could not talk on the phone for more than 15 minutes. We used to be so exhausted that for days altogether, I did not take a bath or even comb my hair,” Chand Bee recalled.

“When I confronted the kafeel about returning to India, she demanded a huge amount in compensation. Only then did I realize that Adil, the travel agent, had sold me off to the woman for Rs 3 lakhs for 2 years. I was their slave,” she added. Chand Bee had lost her husband four years ago and was the sole breadwinner of her household.

It was when she fell ill after 3 months of this torture, did her children came to know of her plight. “We were shocked when mother narrated her plight. My sister approached the Humayun Nagar police and gave a written petition. The police sent her away to come back after ‘Eid’ and told it was not under their purview since it was an ‘international case’,” Chand Bee’s son Wasim told The News Minute.

Even when Chand Bee contacted Adil, he told her to bear it all. “Later on he began disconnecting calls and stopped replying to our messages. Only after a complaint was registered, we discovered that Adil had around 8 human trafficking cases registered against him in different police stations,” Chand Bee’s daughter-in-law Sameena said.

“My mother was sick. We had to bring her back at any cost. I approached MIM for help but our plea fell on deaf ears. It was later that I learned about MBT and Amjedhullah Khan agreed to help us,” Wasim said. He got no monetary support from anywhere even as the kafeel was adamant that he will only release her when an amount of 11,000 SR was paid to him.

“We saw no help coming from the Ministry of External Affairs Govt of India, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh or from the Inspector of Police in Humayun Nagar. Wasim borrowed money, mortgaged some gold and deposited Rs 2.05 lakhs in the kafeel’s account. I was released from their bondage 10 days later,” Chand Bee said.

Even when the case came into light, the Humayun Nagar police took to blaming Chand Bee’s daughter for not submitting a written complaint and stated that the SI Karunakar Reddy was not able to register a case since the accused was living under the Golconda police station limits.

“The cops say that it’s difficult to proceed with the case until Adil returns to the city and is summoned at the police station. But is it not the police’s job to issue a search warrant against the accused or contact the Mumbai police for help?” Wasim asked.

“This is a clear case of nexus between the police and the trafficking mafia which has been operating in Hyderabad since decades. The state had brought in a set of amendments in human trafficking laws after the infamous Mehboob-ki-Mehndi eviction in 1996. The connivance of the police with the trafficking mafia, who pay a lump sum amount as haftas to the cops, was well known. Years have passed, but very little has been done to curb this exploitation. When the state machinery itself works in favour of the accused, there is very little that can be done to help the poor and uneducated like Chand Bee,” said K. Sudha, General Secretary of the Human Rights Forum for AP.

