Toronto-Based Activist And Musician Vivek Shraya On Her Song Turned Book “I’m Afraid of Men”

Toronto-based writer, musician, LGBTQ activist Vivek Shraya’sand visual artist Vivek Shraya is a multi-talented transwoman, who is reaching places with her art that comes along with a strong message.

Her recently released book titled “I’m Afraid of Men,” was first recorded as a song of the same name. The same song then was retouched by her electro-pop group, Too Attached and got itself a video version. The video remixed version featured a rap by the iconic Peaches.

She told Vice, “I like blurring the lines between these projects. I feel like it’s an opportunity to bring different audiences in so people who like the music can get exposed to the book and vice versa.”

When the song was first recorded, it was Shraya’s way of contributing to the list of feminist music she had grown up listening to. She, in fact, also credits the powerful songs for helping her shape her personality and being her support system when she came out as a transwoman, on her 35th birthday in February 2016.

“In some ways, I felt—especially coming out as trans— like, wow, how fortunate I was to be exposed to music by women who were talking about miscarriage and sexual violence as then a male listener,” she shared. She added, “I felt sort of responsible to give it back. What can I contribute to this incredible, rich, you know, body of work made by women?”

The thought translated into a song, which further turned into a book loved by many.

Shraya feels that the remixed song reflects her motto even more aggressively. With the powerful visuals and matching the rhythm with sentiments of today’s audience, she envisions the song as a movement now.

“It’s exciting to have actual movement associated now. I think that’s the missing piece,” she said. She added, “We have the text. We have photos. We have lyrics. But I think it’s important for there to be a movement as an indication or a reminder of life. One of the things I’ve been trying to communicate about the title, despite how vulnerable it sounds, [is that] it’s supposed to be a statement of resilience. I’m afraid of men but I’m here and continue to live my life and I live my life with a lot of fear but I still continue to live.”

“I am afraid of men” is about the fear instilled in him by the gender. “Because it was men who taught me to fear the word girl by turning it into a weapon they used to hurt me. I’m afraid of men because it was men who taught me to hate and eventually destroy my femininity. I’m afraid of men because it was men who taught me to fear the extraordinary parts of myself,” read excerpts from her book.

Shraya’s first non-fiction book aims at reclaiming her fears through art and exploring womanhood via her mom’s photographic past. She, with her book, hopes to change the way men see masculinity.

